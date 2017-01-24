With win over Lynchburg, Massie bowlers eye showdown with Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — The Clinton-Massie boys varsity bowling team defeated Lynchburg-Clay Monday night at Highland Lanes.

The Clinton-Massie girls lost to the Lady Mustangs. Emily Rager, an improving bowler, led CMHS with a 339 series, including games of 174 and 165.

For the boys, Joey Marburger led the Falcons with a 387 series while Chandler Morsch was right behind at 373.

The Falcons will face South Central Ohio League leader Hillsboro Tuesday night and then McClain on Jan. 30.

“Our season is starting to wind down but we need to focus on the last of our league matches,” CM coach Shonda Marburger said.

Massie trails Hillsboro by one loss in the league standings and is one loss ahead of Wilmington.

“We need to bowl really well against Hillsboro,” said Marburger. “They are a tough team and it will just depend on who came ready to bowl.”

In the junior varsity boys match, the Falcons won the match with a 156 baker game.

John Gehringer led with a 247 series while Luke Campbell finished with 224. Marburger said “Luke bowled very well and is becoming more consistent as time goes.”

