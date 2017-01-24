7th grade Hurricane edges Astros 32-29

The Rodger O. Borror Middle School seventh grade boys basketball team defeated East Clinton 32-29 Monday night.

The young Hurricane is now 10-2 on the season. Coach Ken Platt said it was a team effort “as a lot of players had to step up with flu bug hitting the team.”

Collin Barker had a season-high 8 points to lead ROB in scoring.

Brett Brooks and Mikhi Scott had 6 points each. For Scott, the 6 points was a season-best total. Andrew Stewart and Isaiah Rigling scored 4 points each and Zainne Cowin and Avery Warix had 2 points each.