Falcons make it 3 out of 4 with 69-64 win over Indians

HILLSBORO – The second time through the South Central Ohio League schedule has been fruitful for the Clinton-Massie Falcons. They notched their third win in their last four league games Tuesday with a 69-64 victory at Hillsboro.

“It takes a while for these guys to get in basketball shape (after football season). I’m a new coach to this program. I’ve had seven different starting lineups. Right now I’ve found something. We’re going to continue to roll with this,” CM head coach Todd Cook said.

Massie (5-10, 3-6) rolled to a 36-27 halftime lead on the strength of 12 points by Thomas Myers and 11 by Griffin Cook.

Myers finished with 18 and Cook with 11.

But Massie had to hold off a couple of Hillsboro charges that saw the Indians (3-12, 3-6) get within five on multiple occasions.

The Indians scored five straight in the first minute of the second half to pull within 36-32. But the Falcons pounded it inside to Trey Uetrecht and Thomas Myers to push the Massie advantage back to nine.

Uetrecht finished the game with 17.

Nick Chowning, the fourth Falcon in double-figures with 15 points, helped give CM its largest lead of the second half, 51-41 at the 1:35 mark of the third, with a drive to the hoop, converting a steal for a layup and feeding Uetrecht who converted an old-fashioned three-point play.

The Indians scored the last five of the third, a Cam Reed three and a Josh Keets jumper in the lane, to cut Massie’s cushion to 51-46 entering the final period.

Chowning opened the fourth quarter with a three, but Keets and Ethan Watson matched with threes to make it 57-54 with 5:44 left in the game. That would be the closest Hillsboro would get the rest of the evening.

Watson led the Indians with 14 while Reed and Marshall Ward chipped in with 13 each.

Massie pushed its lead back to eight, 66-58 with 1:57 remaining in the contest.

Hillsboro had multiple occasions to cut Massie’s margin to one possession in the final minute but misfired on a series of shots from behind the arc.

SUMMARY

January 24, 2017

@Hillsboro High School

Clinton-Massie 69 Hillsboro 64

CM 21.15.15.18…..69

HB 15.12.19.18…..64

CM (69) – Chowning 5-3-15, Myers 8-2-18, Cook 5-0-11, Greathouse 3-0-6, Uetrecht 5-6-17, Demler 0-0-0, Leforge 0-2-2. Total 26-13-69. 3-point goals: 4 (Chowning 2, Cook, Uetrecht). FTM-FTA 13-17, 76 percent.

HHS (64) – Ryan 2-1-5, Ward 6-1-13, Watson 6-1-14, Anderson 3-0-8, Keets 4-0-9, Swayne 0-2-2, Bell 0-0-0, Reed 5-1-13, Haithcock 0-0-0. Total 26-6-64. 3-point goals: 6 (Reed 2, Anderson 2, Keets, Watson). FTM-FTA 6-10, 60 percent.

Photo by David Wright http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BBK_cm_uetrecht_hb.jpg Photo by David Wright

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

