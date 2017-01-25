Falcons advance to regional semis for first time in State Duals

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — For the first time, the Clinton-Massie wrestling team has advanced to the State Duals Team Tournament regional semifinal round.

At the Lebanon Road gym in the Div. II Region 15 quarterfinals, the No. 2 seed Falcons defeated No. 7 Goshen 62-24 in the first round Wednesday then came back with a 45-34 win over No. 3 Franklin.

Clinton-Massie will face Western Brown 5 p.m. Feb. 1 in the regional semifinal. The site has not yet been determined. The Broncos, the top seed in their sub-region, defeated Wilmington 72-12 Wednesday to advance.

“We’ve never made it out of the first round in this,” CM head coach Spencer Running said following the match. “So it’s nice to see that progress.

“We wrestled pretty darn well for what we came out with. We’ve faced some pretty bad setbacks with injuries and kids getting sick.”

The Falcons will have little time to celebrate their State Duals victory. Miami Trace and Chillicothe will visit Massie 6 p.m. Thursday for a big South Central Ohio League battle. Both the Falcons and the Panthers are undefeated in league action going into this one.

“I was glad to see us come out (tonight) and get some confidence,” Running said of the State Duals wins. “(On Thursday) we’ll see what we’re made of.”

The Franklin match may have had a different outcome. Zack Dillow of Massie lost his 138 pound match but it was later ruled the Franklin wrestler was ineligible for 138 because he didn’t make weight. The potential 12-point swing could have put the Falcons in a one-point hole at the end.

SUMMARY

January 25, 2017

@CM’s Lebanon Road gym

Clinton-Massie 62 Goshen 24

106: Bailey Davenport (G) wins by forfeit

113: Chase Huff (G) wins by forfeit

120: Matt Asher (CM) pinned Michael Reyes 1:13

126: Blake Seaman (CM) pinned Thomas Hill 3:28

132: Brice Briggs (G) pinned Jason Martin 3:48

138: Zack Dillow (CM) pinned Collin Briggs 3:32

145: Robbie Frederick (CM) pinned Jason Kube 3:10

152: Brock Speaks (CM) pins Matthew Hodge 5:48

160: Ross Lennon (CM) wins by forfeit

170: Anthony Tissandier (CM) wins by forfeit

182: Braxton Greene (CM) pins Austin Stillwell 0:56

195: Cody Collingham (CM) pins Brendon Dodd 1:10

220: Sam Brothers (CM) pins Jacob Tatman 0:17

285: Andrew Arnold (G) pins Austin Hamilton 0:57

Clinton-Massie 45 Franklin 34

106: Ricky Tussey (F) wins by forfeit

113: Matt Huff (F) wins by forfeit

120: Matt Asher (CM) wins by forfeit

126: Blake Seaman (CM) wins by forfeit

132: Logan Ramey (F) pins Jason Martin 0:53

138: Zack Dillow (CM) wins by forfeit

145: Robbie Frederick (CM) wins by forfeit

152: Trenton Scott (F) pins Brock Speaks 1:03

160: Ross Lennon (CM) pins Jared Kremer 0:53

170: Anthony Tissandier (CM) dec Gage Johnson 10-3

182: Warren Kitchen (F) dec Braxton Greene 12-1

195: Cody Collingham (CM) pins Hunter Lester 4:29

220: Wyatt Hilliard (F) pins Sam Brothers 4:54

285: Austin Hamilton (CM) wins by forfeit

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

