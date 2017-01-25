ONU maintains league lead with 86-65 win over Wilmington men

ADA — Ohio Northern maintained its hold on first place in the Ohio Athletic Conference Wednesday with an 86-65 win over Wilmington College at the ONU Sports Center.

Kameron Moore came off the WC bench to lead the Quakers with 17 points. His dunk at the 4:59 mark of the first half gave Wilmington a 28-25 lead and capped a 17-6 run.

While WC held a 30-29 lead late in the first half, the league leading Polar Bears went on runs of 12-2 and 13-2 to open up a 54-36 advantage early in the second half.

Devon Allen led ONU with 20 points. Ryan Bruns had 15 points and 4 blocked shots. Joey Hurless had 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Wilmington falls to 7-11 overall and 2-9 in the OAC. Ohio Northern is now 11-7 overall and 9-2 in conference action.

SUMMARY

January 25, 2017

@ONU Sports Center

Ohio Northern 86 Wilmington 65

ON 36.50…..86

WC 32.33…..65

(86) OHIO NORTHERN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Baker 6-2-2-16 Diorio 6-2-1-15 Bruns 7-0-1-15 Hurless 1-0-1-3 Allen 7-6-0-20 Grady 0-0-0-0 Allemeier 0-0-0-0 Hawkins 0-0-0-0 Sibila 0-0-0-0 Burger 3-1-0-7 Thress 4-0-0-8 Donner 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 35-11-5-86

(65) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Russell 1-0-0-2 Chatman 5-0-0-10 C. Jones 4-1-2-11 Iles 1-1-0-3 J. Jones 0-0-0-0 Patrick 2-1-0-5 Lewis 4-2-1-11 Smith 1-0-0-2 Greene 0-0-0-0 Moore 8-0-1-17 Scot 1-0-0-2 Dunson 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 28-5-4-65

FIELD GOALS: W 28-67 (Moore 8-14 Lewis 4-6 C. Jones 4-7 Chatman 5-9); ON 35-65 (Bruns 7-8)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: W 5-21 (Lewis 2-4); ON 11-25 (Allen 6-13)

FREE THROWS: W 4-8; ON 5-9

REBOUNDS: W-36 (Chatman 8 Lewis 5 Scott 5 Patrick 4 Russell 4); ON-37 (Hurless 8)

ASSISTS: W-17 (Smith 6 Iles 4 Russell 2); ON-23 (Hurless 8)

STEALS: W-6 (Russell 2); ON-7 (Bruns 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: W-1; ON-5 (Bruns 4)

TURNOVERS: W-13; ON-8

