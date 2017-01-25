Lady Hurricane too much for Lady Falcons 45-27

WILMINGTON – Wilmington scored the first 11 points of the game and coasted to a 45-27 South Central Ohio League victory over Clinton-Massie Wednesday at Fred Summers Court.

Mya Jackson scored six of those 11 on her way to a game-high 19 points. She also single-handedly went on a 10-2 run to help the Hurricane (11-5, 7-3) build its largest lead of the game, 42-18 after three quarters.

Teammate Leah Frisco chipped in with 14.

The Falcons (5-11, 1-9) briefly challenged the Hurricane after the game-opening 11-0 flurry. CM pulled to within 15-11 early in the second quarter, but it never threatened again after a 13-2 Wilmington run to close the half.

Johanna Theetge led the Falcons with seven points.

SUMMARY

January 25, 2017

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 45 Clinton-Massie 27

CM 06.07.05.09…..27

WL 15.13.14.03…..45

(27) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ireland 0-0-0, Theetge 2-3-7, Cottrell 0-0-0, Rose 2-0-4, Myers 2-2-6, Hurlburt 1-0-2, Leary 2-0-4, Miller 0-0-0, Doss 1-2-4. TOTALS 10-7-27. 3-point goals: None. FTM-FTA 7-10, 70 percent.

(45) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 0-0-0, Jackson 7-2-19, Sanderson 1-0-3, K. Jamiel 1-0-3, Frisco 5-4-14, Harris 0-0-0, Fryman 0-0-0, Edingfield 2-2-6. TOTALS 16-8-45. 3-point goals: 5 (Jackson 3, Sanderson, K. Jamiel). FTM-FTA 8-12, 67 percent.

Jasmine Jamiel and the Wilmington High School girls basketball team defeated Clinton-Massie 45-27 Wednesday night in SCOL action at Fred Summers Court. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GBK_wilm_jjamiel_GM-2.jpg Jasmine Jamiel and the Wilmington High School girls basketball team defeated Clinton-Massie 45-27 Wednesday night in SCOL action at Fred Summers Court. Mark Huber | News Journal File

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01