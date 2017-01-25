No. 1 Broncos bust Hurricane 72-12 in finale

MOUNT ORAB — Western Brown showed why it was chosen the top seed in the Division II Region 15-A bracket Wednesday night, defeating Bellbrook and Wilmington to advance to the regional semifinals of the State Duals team tournament.

The Broncos defeated the Hurricane 72-12 to advance to face Clinton-Massie next Wednesday at Western Brown High School, according to WBHS Athletic Director Tim Cook.

“Western Brown is on fire,” WHS head coach Kelly Tolliver said. “We wish them all the best. I’m pretty confident they’ll make it to Columbus. They did a nice job. We’re not there yet.

“We probably would have been better off to be in Clinton-Massie’s position in the bracket.”

Wilmington opened the night by storming through Fenwick 54-24. The Hurricane picked up two forfeits followed by four straight pins to basically end the Falcons’ chances at victory.

“We steamrolled them, basically,” Tolliver said.

In the final match of the night, Western Brown showed its strength and experience against a Wilmington lineup that opened with five of its first six wrestlers being either freshmen or sophomores.

Western Brown won by either pin, forfeit or injury default in every bout from 106 through 182. R.J. Tolliver got the Hurricane on the board with a pin of Aaron Fischer in 15 seconds.

Conner Barton added a pin at 285 over Corey Fields to give Wilmington its second win over the Broncos.

SUMMARY

@Western Brown High School

Semifinal 1

Wilmington 54 Fenwick 24

106 Sam Eastes 9 (W) forfeit (Fenwick)

113 Cameron Smart 11 (W) forfeit (Fenwick)

120 Jordan Pierce 12 (W) pin Zachary Baxter 11 (F) 1:40

126 Mason Snyder 9 (W) pin Bradley Nicely 10 (F) 0:12

132 Trent Holliday 10 (W) pin Matthew Daigle 10 (F) 1:42

138 Noah Stirr 9 (W) pin Davis Tanaka 09 (F) 2:17

145 Alex Kowal 12 (F) pin Donald Crawford 9 (W) 1:13

152 Double Forfeit

160 Jack Fessler 10 (F) pin Isaac Allen 11 (W) 2:12

170 John Gillen 11 (F) forfeit (Wilmington)

182 Brady Bergefurd 11 (W) pin Jake Heflin 11 (F) 1:15

195 R.J. Tolliver 12 (W) forfeit (Fenwick)

220 Mitchell Swisher 12 (F) pin Gage Smith 12 (W) 0:43

285 Conner Barton 11 (W) pin Michael Patterson 11 (F) 1:48

Final

Western Brown 72 Wilmington 12

106 Jedidiah Marlow 11 (WB) pin Sam Eastes 9 (W) 0:23

113 Brandon Lucas 11 (WB) pin Cameron Smart 11 (W) 4:46

120 Ezra Marlow 9 (WB) forfeit (Wilmington)

126 Seth Taylor 11 (WB) pin Mason Snyder 9 (W) 1:55

132 Tanner Donathan 10 (WB) pin Trent Holliday 10 (W) 1:59

138 Jordan Hamblin 11 (WB) pin Noah Stirr 9 (W) 1:21

145 Evan Luttrell 10 (WB) def. Donald Crawford 9 (W) Default

152 Kennedy Sizemore 11 (WB) forfeit (Wilmington)

160 Jake Henderson 12 (WB) forfeit (Wilmington)

170 Eric Altman 11 (WB) def. Isaac Allen 11 (W) Default

182 Davey Stamper 11 (WB) pin Brady Bergefurd 11 (W) 1:55

195 R.J. Tolliver 12 (W) pin Aaron Fischer 11 (WB) 0:15

220 Austin Terrell 10 (WB) pin Gage Smith 12 (W) 2:57

285 Conner Barton 11 (W) pin Corey Fields 10 (WB) 2:32

Mason Snyder won his match by pin in 12 seconds against Fenwick Wednesday night. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_wilm_snyder_MS.jpg Mason Snyder won his match by pin in 12 seconds against Fenwick Wednesday night. Matt Sexton | News Journal http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_wilm_stirr_MS.jpg Matt Sexton | News Journal

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton