WHS girls bowlers sweep 2; boys split with MT, WCH

Wilmington split a couple of South Central Ohio League bowling matches Wednesday with Miami Trace and Washington Senior.

The Hurricane finished with 2,561 while the Panthers had 2,585 and the Blue Lions 2,347.

“Miami Trace bowled very well and so did we,” said WHS coach Josh Fisher. “It was a match that came down to the end.”

Wilmington had a 616 series in the baker games and led Trace by 33. But the Panthers had 673 in the bakers and won by 24.

Ryan Hottinger had 278-205 for a 483 series. Zach Zeckser had 210-191 for a 401. Tristan Reiley had a 224 game.

The loss puts Wilmington two games behind SCOL leaders Clinton-Massie and Hillsboro.

On the girls side, Wilmington swept Miami Trace and Washington back to Fayette County with two losses.

The Lady Hurricane were led by Chasity Asher who had 190-210 for a 400 series. WHS finished with 2,027 while Trace had 1,910 and WSHS totaled 1,906.

Melanie Taylor had 148-152 and Katie Hottinger posted a 187 game.

“Tonight was a great win for us,” WHS coach Josh Fisher said. “They got up big early and never looked back.”