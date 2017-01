A benefit bowling tournament is being held at Royal Z Lanes Sunday afternoon for former IOOF League bowlers Bob Curry and the late Bill Hixson.

Cost to enter the four-game 9-pin no tap tournament is $15. The cost to enter an additional tournament on Sunday is $5. A 50-50 drawing also will be held.

All proceeds will benefit the families of Curry and Hixson.

Registration for the event will be held from Noon to 1 p.m. The 9-pin no-tap tournament will begin at 1 p.m.