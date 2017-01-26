Ladycats bounce back with 45-17 victory over Clermont NE

OWENSVILLE — After a tough loss to Norwood Monday night, the Blanchester girls basketball team bounced back with a 45-17 win over Clermont Northeastern Thursday in a Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference National Division matchup.

“That game Monday was a gut punch and coming down here is always a hard place for us to play,” BHS coach Bennie Carroll said. “I thought we responded. The girls played with the right attitude. They didn’t pout around about getting beat the other night (42-40).”

Blanchester improves to 10-7 overall and 4-3 in the National Division. Clermont Northeastern is now 6-12 overall and 2-5 in league play.

Elecia Patton led Blanchester with 14 points. Regan Ostermeier had 9 points and is beginning to assert her presence in the paint for the Ladycats, Carroll said.

“She’s strong and aggressive,” the coach pointed out.

Things didn’t start well for BHS, trailing 4-0 early. Carroll then went to his bench and brought in Patton, Ostermeier, Asia Baldwin, Olivia Gundler and Dakota Watters.

“They brought some energy,” he said. “They got after it. We scored like 9 straight points and never trailed after that. We never let them get a whole lot going offensively.”

Blan led 21-10 at halftime then Patton squared up against the Lady Rockets zone defense and drained a trio of three-pointers in the third as BHS took control of the game.

SUMMARY

January 26, 2017

@Clermont NE High School

Blanchester 45 Clermont NE 17

B 13.08.10.11…..45

C 05.05.06.01…..17

(45) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rose 0-0-0/2-0 Baldwin 3-0-1/1-7 Patton 5-3-1/2-14 O. Gundler 1-0-0-2 Lindsey 1-1-0-3 E. Gundler 2-0-0/3-4 Miller 1-0-0-2 Ostermeier 4-0-1/1-9 Watters 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 19-4-3/9-45

(17) CLERMONT NE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Billew 1-0-0/3-2 Johnson 1-0-1/2-3 Cooper 0-0-2/5-2 Decatur 1-0-0-2 Dallenmeyer 0-0-1/4-1 Kirby 3-0-1/2-7. TOTALS 6-0-5/16-17

Elecia Patton (left) led Blanchester Thursday night with 14 points, which included a trio of three-pointers in the third quarter. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GBK_blan_patton_nr.jpg Elecia Patton (left) led Blanchester Thursday night with 14 points, which included a trio of three-pointers in the third quarter. Mark Huber | News Journal File