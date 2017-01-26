Massie hands Trace first SCOL wrestling loss of season

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie wrestling coach Spencer Running admitted Wednesday that he would learn a lot about his team during Thursday’s showdown with Miami Trace.

In a matchup of two teams with unbeaten South Central Ohio League dual records, it was the Falcons who found a way, edging the Panthers 39-36 in an emotional showdown which featured a little bit of everything.

“Trace is tough year-in, year-out,” Running said. “They don’t have a weak spot. We knew we were going to have to wrestle well. You’ve just got to put it together in a dual.”

Both the Falcons and Panthers dispatched Chillicothe in the night’s first two duals to set up the showdown of the unbeatens.

“I’m very proud of the way our guys wrestled,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Fondale said. “Clinton-Massie is a good team. When two good teams go at it, it’s an exciting match and a lot can happen.

“It didn’t turn out the way we wanted, but it’s fun — the competition is the best part of wrestling.”

The emotional level was ratcheted to the extreme right from the start.

Starting at 182 pounds, Miami Trace’s Jacob Tinker led Clinton-Massie freshman Braxton Greene 2-0 in the late stages of the opening period.

Working on Greene’s shoulder, Tinker was whistled for a technical violation for what the official deemed, “unnecessary roughness.”

By rule, because Greene was unable to continue due to the injury suffered in the technical violation, Tinker was disqualified.

“The kid wrenches his shoulder,” Running said. “It was rough. His shoulder, we’re going to have to check on it day-by-day. That was a tough situation to have to be in.”

The Miami Trace section booed the decision, while Tinker stormed out of the gymnasium following the decision. Fondale declined to comment on the incident.

A pin by Colin Wolfe followed by two forfeit wins by the Panthers put Miami Trace ahead 24-12 after the 113-pound weight class.

Matt Asher and Blake Seaman answered for the Falcons with pins, knotting the score at 24. Coby Hughes put the Panthers back on top with a pin at 132. Trace led 30-24 with five weight classes left.

Zack Dillow, who was one of two Falcon seniors honored and who was sworn in to the United States Army earlier in the night, picked up a big win by decision at 138 over Dylan Murphy 8-4.

Falcon freshman Robbie Frederick followed with a pinfall victory at 145 to put the Falcons in front 33-30.

“That was a huge turning point in the dual,” Running said. “That was when I was feeling like we had a real shot of beating these guys. I knew that was going to be a big swing match and I knew the 138 match was going to be a swing match.

“Those were two matches where, if we win those two matches, we win the dual. If we lose one of those two matches we probably don’t come out of here with a win.”

Dereck Moore gave Miami Trace its final lead of the night at 152 with a pin in 1:12. Trace led 36-33 with two bouts left.

Ross Lennon evened the dual with a hard-fought 11-7 win over James Munro. The other Falcon senior, Anthony Tissandier, closed out the victory with an 8-4 decision over Jack Anders.

“We did a lot of things right and we did a few things wrong,” Fondale said. “The goal is tomorrow and next week to work on the few things we did wrong, correct those and come back stronger.”

SUMMARY

January 26, 2017

@Clinton-Massie High School

Miami Trace 66, Chillicothe 15

Clinton-Massie 52, Chillicothe 15

170: Anthony Tissandier (CM) md Joseph Hilliard 12-0

182: Nick Erslan (C) pinned Braxton Greene 0:38

195: Cody Collingham (CM) pinned Collin Lindsey 2:48

220: Cole Maxson (C) dec. Sam Brothers 5-4

285: Nick Colley (C) pinned Austin Hamilton 4:39

106: Double forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Matt Asher (CM) pinned Tito Garcia 0:59

126: Blake Seaman (CM) by forfeit

132: Jason Martin (CM) by forfeit

138: Zack Dillow (CM) by forfeit

145: Robbie Frederick (CM) pinned De’Andre Haubeil 2:47

152: Brock Speaks (CM) by forfeit

160: Ross Lennon (CM) pinned Eli Depew 2:59

Clinton-Massie 39, Miami Trace 36

182: Braxton Greene (CM) wins over Jacob Tinker by DQ

195: Jared Fenner (MT) pinned Cody Collingham 3:11

220: Sam Brothers (CM) pinned Dalton Bartley 2:24

285: Colin Wolfe (MT) pinned Austin Hamilton 0:44

106: Storm Duffy (MT) by forfeit

113: Joshua Puckett (MT) by forfeit

120: Matt Asher (CM) pinned Wes Gandee 0:41

126: Blake Seaman (CM) pinned Jaymon Flaugher 2:32

132: Coby Hughes (MT) pinned Jason Martin 0:59

138: Zack Dillow (CM) dec. Dylan Murphy 8-4

145: Robbie Frederick (CM) pinned Bladeth Leamon 1:33

152: Dereck Moore (MT) pinned Brock Speaks 1:12

160: Ross Lennon (CM) dec. James Munro 11-7

170: Anthony Tissandier (CM) dec. Jack Anders 8-4

Anthony Tissandier’s victory in the final match of the night broke a tie and lifted the Clinton-Massie wrestling team to a 39-36 win over Miami Trace Thursday night. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WR_cm_AnthonyTissandier_WIL-1.jpg Anthony Tissandier’s victory in the final match of the night broke a tie and lifted the Clinton-Massie wrestling team to a 39-36 win over Miami Trace Thursday night.

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton