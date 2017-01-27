WHS, CM swimmers celebrate senior night

The Wilmington and Clinton-Massie high school swim teams held their annual senior night events Thursday at the Wilmington College natatorium. While swimming was part of the night, events were not scored. And that’s a good thing. Rather than the normal listing of events, the two schools competed in the T-shirt relay and the 50-meter two-person swim. They also used a raft in an event. The two coaches — well Wilmington’s Mitch Hopf — were throw into the pool. It was reported that Clinton-Massie coach Kacey Jenkins had a stand-in, her husband, as the unsuspecting victim. In the photo, Clinton-Massie and Wilmington senior swimmers, from left to right, front row, Heather Myers (CM), Alison Dooley (WHS), Madison Laake (CM), Brianna Gilbert (WHS), Tanner Green (WHS); back row, Brigit Farson (CM), Gracie Storm (CM), Linda Ferarra (CM), Calaeb Carter (CM), Isaiah Turner (CM), Jessica Angst (WHS), Lindsey Murphy (WHS), Cole Isaacs (CM), Elijah Schroeder (WHS), Jacob Disney (WHS).

Swimmers lining up for the 50-meter two person swim.

Coaches — or someone close to the coach like husband of CM coach Kacie Jenkins — were dumped into the pool Thursday during senior night festivities.

The Wilmington High School swim team in the pool with coach Mitch Hopf, who ended up in the water unexpectedly.