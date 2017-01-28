East Clinton tramples Madison-Plains 57-27

LEES CREEK – The East Clinton Lady Astros didn’t have any troubles in their 57-27 win over the Madison-Plains Eagles at the EC gym Saturday in a non-conference matchup.

“I thought this was one of our better games,” said East Clinton head coach Steven Gerber.

Paigle Lilly led all scorers with 18 points and Lacey Peterman had 10.

Kelley led the eagles with 7 points.

The game started off close with the score being within one point either way early in the quarter. Midway through the period the Eagle went on a 7-0 run to put them up by 8.

“They came out ready to play and we struggled a little bit but the kids decided that enough is enough and they went after it,” said Gerber

After the breakdown, the Astros quickly answered with a 9-0 run of their own to finish out the period strong. Lilly had 7 points for East Clinton.

Again led by Lilly, who had 10 points in the quarter, the Astros shut-out the Eagles for almost 5 minutes to start the second quarter. The Astros took advantage offensively and led 27-17 at halftime.

The Astros played another great defensive quarter in the third, holding the Eagles to only 6 points. East Clinton once again showed their offensive skill as they increased their lead to 24 going into the last period. Lacey Peterman had 6 pionts and Miranda Beener tossed in 5 for East Clinton.

Things didn’t change much in the fourth quarter as the Eagles were held to only 6 points and the Astros managed to score 12 as they cruised by with a 30 point win.

“The kids did a good job of pushing the tempo and making them play at our pace,” said Gerber “And if we can get teams to play at our pace then we are able to put four quarters together.”

SUMMARY

January 28, 2017

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 57 Madison-Plains 27

EC 13.14.20.10…..57

MP 12.05.06.04…..27

(27) MADISON-PLAINS (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kelley 2-2-1-7 Ellison 3-0-0-6 Nichols 1-0-4-6 Patterson 1-0-0-2 Powell 0-0-0-0 Mast 2-1-1-6. TOTALS 9-4-5-27

(57) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) 5-0-0-10 Campbell 3-0-0-6 Lilly 6-0-6-18 Beener 2-0-1-5 Durbin 1-0-0-2 Davis 1-0-4-6 Christian 1-0-2-4 Luttrell 1-0-0-2 Hall 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 22-0-13-57

