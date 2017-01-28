Ponitz overpowers East Clinton 100-65

WILMINGTON – A night after its biggest win in years, the East Clinton boys basketball team ran into a buzz-saw in the form of the Dayton Career Technical Center.

In the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Fred Summers Court on the Wilmington High School campus, the Astros were defeated by Ponitz 100-65.

“It was emotional last night,” EC coach Tony Berlin said. “I knew it would be tough coming out here tonight.”

For East Clinton, the win over Wilmington was its first since the 2003 season.

On Saturday, East Clinton led 4-3 then the roof caved in. Ponitz scored 11 unanswered points and never looked back. The Ponitz full-court pressure and offensive rebounding exploits were more than the Astros could handle. Ponitz forced 15 EC turnovers in the first half, 9 in the opening quarter.

Ponitz was 17-for-41 from the floor in the opening half but had 13 offensive rebounds. Malik Pooler and Eric Sealey Jr. combined for 21 points in the first two periods for Ponitz.

It was 42-22 at the half and then 79-43 at the end of three quarters.

“I felt that as bad as we played in the first half, that at halftime we were not out of the game,” Berlin said. “I told them lets cut it to 10 and see what happens.”

JT McCarren and Wyatt Floyd combined for 52 of East Clinton’s 65 points. McCarren led with 29 points and 5 rebounds. Floyd had 23 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. They were a combined 21-37 from the field. As a team, EC was 26-for-45 but had 25 turnovers.

Sealey finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds for Ponitz, now 12-5 on the year.

SUMMARY

January 28, 2017

Scholastic Play By Play Classic

@Fred Summers Court

Ponitz 100 East Clinton 65

EC 09.13.21.22…..65

DP 26.16.37.21…..100

(65) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jenkins 1-0-0-2 McCarren 11-0-7-29 Floyd 10-0-3-23 Olds 0-0-0-0 Conner 1-0-0-2 Pence 1-0-1-3 Z. Mitchell 1-0-0-2 M. Mitchell 1-1-0-3 Michael 0-0-0-0 Evans 0-0-0-0 Kelly 0-0-0-0 Shoemaker 0-0-1-1. TOTALS 26-1-12-65

(100) DAYTON PONITZ (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Cooks 6-0-3-15 Pooler 8-2-0-18 Garrett 5-1-5-16 Sealey 8-1-3-20 Scott 9-1-3-22 Simmons 0-0-0-0 Perdue 0-0-0-0 Bailey 4-0-1-9. TOTALS 40-5-15-100

FIELD GOALS: EC 26-45 (McCarren 11-16 Floyd 10-21); P 40-81 (Scott 9-15 Pooler 8-15 Cooks 6-13)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC 1-8; P 5-14

FREE THROWS: EC 12-19 (McCarren 7-9 Floyd 3-3); P 15-21

REBOUNDS: EC-20 (McCarren 5 Floyd 4 Michael 3 M. Mitchell 2); P-45 (Sealey 15 Scott 9 Bailey 9)

ASSISTS: EC-8 (Floyd 2 D. Michael 2 Jenkins 2 Conner 2); P-13 (Garrett 7 Cooks 4)

STEALS: EC-4 (Jenkins 1 Floyd 1 Z. Mitchell 1 McCarren 1); P-21 (Garrett 8 Cooks 6)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-2 (Conner 1 Olds 1); P-2 (Cooks)

TURNOVERS: EC-25; P-13

