WC women’s swimmers lose to JCU 186-67

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS — The Wilmington College women’s swimming team lost to John Carroll 186-67 Saturday in Ohio Athletic Conference action.

“We swam really well today,” WC coach Trip Breen said. “We had 16 seasonal bests, overall, which is really good for this part of the season. We just finished a hard segment of training and are looking forward to the next portion of this season, preparing for our championship meet. I couldn’t have asked for a better end to the regular season.”

Sophomore Ellyse Herr (Edison, OH/Mount Gilead) scored first in the 100-yard individual medley with a time of 1:14.68. Freshman Laura Swinehart (Lancaster, OH/Fairfield Union) and junior Jordynn Wise (Bryan, OH/Bryan) were the next finishers in the event with times of 1:17.70 and 1:18.54, respectively. In this event, however, John Carroll swimmers posted the two fastest times, but did not score.

Herr and Swinehart both competed in the 200-yard backstroke, as well, where they finished fourth (2:40.11) and fifth (2:49.02), respectively. Herr touched the wall for fifth-place in the 200-yard freestyle, as well (2:22.34).

The next highest finish for the Fightin’ Quakers came from junior Samantha Glish (Louisville, KY/Ballard) in the 50-yard freestyle. Her time of 26.45 earned her second-place. Junior teammate Savanna Burcham (Urbana, OH/Urbana) clocked in at 29.76 to earn fourth in the same event.

Glish also competed in the 100-yard freestyle where she finished third with a time of 58.46. She was joined by freshman Hannah Houston (Morrow, OH/Wilmington), freshman Alyssa Rogers (Springfield, OH/Kenton Ridge), and senior Elyse Spraul (Cincinnati, OH/Mount Notre Dame) to make up a 200-yard freestyle relay. The quartet finished first, clocking in at 1:46.58. Again, in this relay, JCU posted the fastest two times, but did not score.

The quartet also competed together in the 200-yard medley relay, where they finished third in the field with a time of 1:59.42.

In addition to her relay achievements, Spraul brought home an individual, third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:10.81 and an individual fourth-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:07.29.

Houston snagged a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:08.05; senior teammate Kathryn Spitznogle (Waynseville, OH/Waynesville) finished in fifth at 1:10.53.

Rogers also grabbed a fourth-place finish, hers in the 100-yard breaststroke, swimming in with a seasonal best time of 1:13.68. Sophomore teammate Susan Householder (Lancaster, OH/Lancaster) finished just behind, in fifth, with a time of 1:27.96. The pair also competed in the 200-yard breaststroke and finished fourth (2:52.29) and fifth (3:07.56), respectively.

In the 1000-yard and 500-yard freestyle, Fightin’ Quaker senior Haley Rowland (Fairborn, OH/Xenia Christian) finished fourth with seasonal best times of 12:35.18 and 6:14.31, respectively. Her finishes were followed by sophomore teammate Rachel O’Donnell (Seven Hills, OH/Normandy) who posted a 12:57.87 in the 1000 and a 6:24.48 in the 500, both of which earned her fifth-place.

The Fightin’ Quakers will compete in the OAC Championship meet in Akron February 16-18.