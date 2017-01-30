John Carroll knocks off Wilmington College men

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS — The Wilmington College men’s swimming team was defeated by John Carroll University 161 to 96 in Ohio Athletic Conference action Saturday.

“We swam extremely well for this time of the season,” WC head coach Trip Breen said. “We had 16 seasonal bests, overall. We just finished our last segment of hard training and head into taper next week. Taper’s really a celebration of all of the hard work we’ve done all year. It’s a part of the season we look forward to all year and this meet just made us even more excited for what’s in store. We’re excited to get into championship season and can’t wait to see how all the work pays off. “

Sophomore Andrew Stewart, a Clinton-Massie High School graduate, has proved himself a force to be reckoned with over the course of the season. Stewart went 21.92 and finished first by nearly two seconds in the 50 freestyle. Junior teammate Alex Tillapaugh finished second in the event with a time of 23.31.

Stewart also snagged a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle, clocking in with a 48.54. Stewart then teamed with senior David Spraul, Tillapaugh, and senior Brendan Tirado to score first in the 200-yard freestyle relay. In this event, however, JCU posted the fastest times, but were non-scoring.

The quartet traded out Tirado for junior Cody Nash to form a 200-medley relay. The team finished second with a time of 1:41.87. Not only did Nash achieve a second-place finish in the medley relay, but in the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke, as well. He posted a 1:03.78 in the 100 and a seasonal best of 2:16.93 in the 200.

In the 100-yard butterfly senior Erik Spraul earned a second-place finish with a seasonal best time of 54.67. Erik Spraul also grabbed a first-place finish in the 100-yard individual medley with a time of 58.13. He was followed by Snowden (59.88) in second and freshman Brody Morris with a 1:02.93 in third.

There were a number of additional third-place finishes throughout the course of the meet, including junior David Bellus in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:49.69; Tirado in the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.67); Erik Spraul in the 200-yard butterfly with a seasonal best of 2:05.29; David Spraul in the 100 and 200-yard backstroke with seasonal best times of 57.53 and 2:06.44, respectively; and Snowden in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:26.76).