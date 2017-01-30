Hooper, Campbell lead WC slugfest win 56-35

ALLIANCE – Junior Savannah Hooper and sophomore Mackenzie Campbell nearly outscored Mount Union as a duo as the Wilmington College women’s basketball team recorded the 56-35 win over Mount Union Saturday in Ohio Athletic Conference play at The MAAC.

The 35 points are the least amount of points allowed since the 2013-14 season opening win over Trine, and was the least amount of points allowed in OAC action since the 2011-12 season.

“I was very concerned because of the game Wednesday. To lose that game Wednesday and have to come back and play a quality opponent, but I really liked our effort today,” said Wilmington head coach Jerry Scheve. “Our effort showed on the defensive end. They have some great shooters and we did a great job of having them in our eyesight.”

The game turned during the final 82 seconds of the first quarter as the Fightin’ Quakers went on an 8-0 spurt, which expanded to 19-4 into the second quarter. Wilmington scored on seven of eight possessions during the game-changing run. By the time the spurt ended, WC had built a 15-point lead.

Defensively, Wilmington held the Purple Raiders to 1-of-5 shooting with two turnovers in momentum-changing run.

“We made some shots,” said Scheve. “Savannah Hooper shot the ball well, and when she is shooting well, it opens up things for the entire team.”

After surrendering 12 points in the first quarter, the Fightin’ Quakers didn’t allow Mount Union to score more than nine points in any 10-minute quarter. Wilmington held the UMU to just 23.6 percent shooting (13-of-55) from the field, and 12.5 percent (2-of-16) from three point range.

Campbell finished with 17 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including a perfect 9-of-9 from the foul line.

Hooper added 14 points, making 4-of-7 from the field. She made four straight three-pointer before her only miss. She has made a three-pointer in five straight games, and seven of the last eight. Six of those seven games, Hooper had multiple three-pointers.

Senior Mary Moyer pulled down 10 boards to finish with at least 10 rebounds for the ninth time this season. She added seven points for the Fightin’ Quakers. Senior Ashley Andracki dished out a team-high four assists.

Wilmington (13-6 overall, 9-3 OAC) returns home 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to host Muskingum (10-9 overall, 5-6 OAC). The Fightin’ Quakers recorded the 67-60 road win earlier this season.

SUMMARY

January 28, 2017

@The MAAC, Mt Union

Wilmington 56 Mount Union 35

W 18.17.07.14…..56

M 12.06.08.09…..35

(56) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jefferson 2-1-0-5 Andracki 0-0-0-0 Campbell 4-0-9-17 Harman 1-0-0-2 Moyer 2-1-2-7 Murphy 0-0-0-0 Hooper 4-4-2-14 Ritz 0-0-0-0 Smith 1-0-2-4 Groseclose 1-0-0-2 Tabor 2-1-0-5 Arling 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 17-7-15-56

(35) MOUNT UNION (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Alkire 1-1-0-3 Bartoszewicz 2-1-1-6 Hennessy 0-0-0-0 Sanborn 3-0-0-06 White 2-0-1-5 Sauter 0-0-0-0 Scott 3-0-1-7 Rappach 0-0-0-0 Morrissette 0-0-2-2 Hess 0-0-0-0 Inverso 2-0-0-4 Schaefer 0-0-2-2 Roddy 0-0-0-0 Ferguson 0-0-0-0 Tinkey 0—0-0-0 Cobb 0-0-0-0 Kuhn 0-0-0-0 DeFord 0-0-0-0 Jones 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 13-2-7-35

FIELD GOALS: M 13-55; W 17-45 (Hooper 4-7 Campbell 4-7 Moyer 2-5 Tabor 2-3)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: M 2-16; W 7-19 (Hooper 4-5 Moyer 1-3 Jefferson 1-3)

FREE THROWS: M 7-13; W 15-15 (Campbell 9-9)

REBOUNDS: M-36 (Sanborn 10); W-38 (Moyer 10 Jefferson 4 Harman 4 Hooper 3 Tabor 3 Smith 2 Ritz 2)

ASSISTS: M-5; W-12 (Andracki 4 Jefferson 3)

STEALS: M-9 (White 3); W-8 (Jefferson 3 Andracki 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: M-2; W-1

TURNOVERS: M-15; W-19