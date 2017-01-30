Lady Lions make it 8 straight with 54-46 win over Ladycats

LEESBURG — Fairfield posted its eighth straight win Saturday, a 54-46 victory over Blanchester in a non-league girls basketball game at the FHS gym.

The loss puts Blanchester at 10-8 on the year.

“Leesburg is a good team and they are playing well right now,” BHS coach Bennie Carroll said. “(Grace) Shope is a load and their other players are pretty good, also.”

Shope finished with a game-high 16 points for the Lady Lions.

Olivia Gundler was the top ’Cat with 13 points.

The game was close throughout, Carroll said. Blanchester trailed 13-11 after one and 26-20 at halftime.

But the Ladycats opened the third period on an 8-1 run to grab a 28-27 lead.

“They scored on a couple rebound baskets right after that to take the lead back and we never led again,” Carroll said. “We could never mount a serious challenge but they could never put us totally away.”

Carroll said he was generally pleased with his squad’s play in the eight-point defeat.

“We played fairly well,” he said. “We had a few mental mistakes on defensive assignments and didn’t box out well a few times, but we played with aggression and a good attitude.”

SUMMARY

January 28, 2017

@Fairfield High School

Fairfield 54 Blanchester 46

B 11.09.13.13…..46

F 13.13.18.10…..54

(46) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Asia Baldwin 2-0-0-4 Elecia Patton 2-1-1-6 Olivia Gundler 6-1-0-13 Merri Lindsey 2-1-0-5 Emma Gundler 1-0-4-6 McKenzie Miller 1-0-0-2 Regan Ostermeier 3-0-0-6 Savana Greene 1-0-0-2 Watters 0-0-2-2. TOTAL 18-3-7-46

(54) FAIRFIELD (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Newkirk 2-1-0-5 Shope 6-0-4-16 Huff 2-0-0-4 Tate 3-0-0-6 Adams 3-0-5-11 Barnes 3-0-6-12. TOTALS 16-1-9-54