Wildcat wrestlers 13th at Thunderbird Invitational

LIMA — The Blanchester wrestling team finished 13th Saturday at the Thunderbird Invitational tournament at Lima Central Catholic High School.

The Wildcats had three wrestlers finish in the top six.

Kyle Denier was fourth at 120 pounds.

Clayton Schirmer was fifth at 138 pounds and Johnny Schirmer was sixth at 126 pounds.

SUMMARY

January 27-28, 2017

@Lima Central Catholic Thunderbird Invitational

Team scores

Mechanicsburg 243 Swanton 177.5 Miami East 172.5 Ottawa-Glandorf 122.5 Allen East 105.5 Ayersville 105 Preble Shawnee 105 Coldwater 104 Carey 98 Covington 91.5 Eastwood 91 Wayne Trace 78 Blanchester 71.5 Lima CC 59 McComb 56 Tri-County North 47.5 Dixie 47 New London 46 St Johns 42 Newark Catholic 41.5 Carlisle 41.5 St Joseph CC 41 Bluffton 40.5 Lakota 38 Patrick Henry 36 West Liberty-Salem 33.5 Woodmore 33 Calvert 32 Greeneview 29 Summit Country Day 29 Madeira 28.5 Triad 25.5 Northridge 24 Cory-Rawson 22 Spencerville 21 Columbus Grove 20 Hillsdale 17.5 Hicksville 17 Lincolnview 5

Individual results

120: Kyle Denier pinned Tomlinson (GV) 1:23; dec Boggs (Cold) 18-3; dec Workman (WLS) 13-6; was dec by Shore (ME) 23-8; dec Palomo (OG) 7-6; was dec by Schaller (Swa) 5-2. Finished fourth.

126: Johnny Schirmer pinned Hernandez (OG) 4:39; was dec by Wetzel (Mech) 16-1; pinned Kaylor (Spe) 0:22; dec Pierce (MCC) 16-15; pinned Davis (ME) 2:48; was dec by Cook (Swa) 15-0; was dec by Pratt (Carey) 16-7. Finished sixth.

132: Kadin Berwanger was pinned by Tatum (PS) 1:11; pinned Richardson (Car) 2:33; was dec by Schlack (Carey) 10-1.

138: Clayton Schirmer pinned Fruth (Eas) 1;27; pinned Brown (Ayer) 4:18; was dec by Strubler (ME) 12-3; was dec by Zizzo (Tri) 12-9; dec Dillon (MCC) 5-3. Finished fifth.

152: Dalton McMullen pinned Bremer (PH) 3:15; was pinned by Balbaugh (OG) 0:55; was pinned by Combs (PS) 0:18

160: Hayden Tedrick was pinned by Shaffer (Carey) 0:48; was pinned by Brown (Dix) 0:49.

182: Steven Latchford pinned Vanhorn (GV) 1:11; was dec by Ebbeskotte (OG) 15-0; dec Bachmann (HIL) 6-4; was pinned by Welker (ME) 4:03

195: James Peters dec Shirley (Calv) 4-2; was pinned by Crouse (MCC) 1;10; won by forfeit over Lee (WLS); pinned Hall (Nor) 0:52; dec Walton (MEC) 11-2; was pinned by Kruki (NL) 0:26