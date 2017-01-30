Dillow, Tissandier champs; CM wrestlers 4th at HIT

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — With two champions, the Clinton-Massie wrestling team finished fourth Saturday at the HIT Classic at Hamilton Township High School.

Zack Dillow was first at 138 pounds, posting three pins in his pool. He then had two decisions including a 10-8 victory in overtime against Malek Mustafa of Dublin Scioto in the title match.

Anthony Tissandier plowed through his pool at 170 pounds with three pins that totaled just 2:36 of mat time. Then Tissandier posted a pin of Jackson from Hartley in 5:25 in the championship match.

Warren won the tournament and was followed by Grove City and Hilliard Davidson. Massie just behind Davidson, 159.5 to 158.

Matt Asher was second for the Falcons at 120 pounds while Cody Collingham was third at 195, Robbie Frederick was fourth at 145, Sam Brothers was fourth at 220 and Ross Lennon fifth at 160.

SUMMARY

January 27-28, 2017

Team scores

Warren 176.0; Grove City 174.0; Hilliard Davidson 159.5; Clinton-Massie 158.0; Hartley 148.5; Groveport-Madison 140.0; Dublin Scioto 131.0; Westland 120.0; St. Charles 115.0; Norwalk 109.0; Worthington Kilbourne 97.5; Chillicothe 75.0; Hamilton Township 53.5; Paint Valley 46.0; Boone County 45.0; Northland 44.0; West Carrollton 21.0; East Knox 20.0; Independence 2.0

Individual results

120: Matt Asher pinned Morrison (WK) 0:46; pinned Gasca (West) 1:02; dec Madero (GC) 8-3; was pinned by DiSabato (HD) 3:14. Finished second.

126: Blake Seaman pinned Weisgarber (HT) 1:14; pinned Osborne (War) 0:22; was pinned by Buell (WK) 4:15; was pinned by Juarez (WL) 4:10

132: Jason Martin was dec by Green (StC) 12-10 OT; was pinned by Evans (PV) 1;26; was pinned by Hedjuk (GM) 1:33

138: Zack Dillow pinned Stewart (EK) 0:45; pinned Sommers (Nor) 1:53; pinned Armstrong (GM) 0:54; dec Jones (HD) 11-5; dec Mustafa (DS) 10-8 OT. Finished first.

145: Robbie Frederick was dec by DeWeese (HD) 15-8; dec Barker (GC) 16-4; was pinned by Duzzny (WK) 0:14; was dec by DeWeese (HD) 16-4. Finished fourth.

152: Brock Speaks was pinned by Cline (GM) 3:22; was pinned by Hernandez (Nor) 0:36

160: Ross Lennon pinned Rich (BC) 1:27; was dec by Morrison (HD) 13-6; pinned DePew (CH) 2:17; dec Smith (NW) 8-2. Finished fifth.

170: Anthony Tissandier pinned Jashan (HD) 0:48; pinned Coldiron (WK) 0:24; pinned Loyd (StC) 1:25; dec Phillips (Nor) 6-3; pinned Jackson (Ha) 5:25. Finished first.

195: Cody Collingham pinned Hughey (HD) 1:12; dec Raymore (nor) 12-0; was pinned by Marquez (HT) 5:58; pinned Jackson (HA) 2:12. Finished third.

220: Sam Brothers pinned Williams (Ha) 3:14; pinned Ball (HD) 0:43; dec Stevens (GC) 11-8; was pinned by Kaba (West) 1:25; lost by default to Beerman (WK). Finished fourth.

285: Austin Hamiton was dec by Lopez (North) 1-0; was pinned by Colley (Chill) 4:54; lost to default to Pumphrey (EK).