The East Clinton eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Greenfield 40-24 Monday night.

Branson Smith led East Clinton with 17 points.

Dylan Peterman chipped in with 10 points while Taylor McComas added seven.

Coach Eli Hogsett said the young Astros (8-4 on the year) played with “great energy and hustle from the start. Rebounding was key for us. Defensively, we forced a lot of turnovers with our pressure.”