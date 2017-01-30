Blanchester 7th grade girls lose close one 22-17

The Blanchester seventh grade girls basketball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 22-17 Monday night.

“These girls should be proud of the way they played,” Blanchester coach Bella Cook said.

Zoie Stanforth led the Ladycats with six points, eight rebounds and a blocked shot.

Maddie Creager had five points, three rebounds, a steal and an assist.Emma Winemiller had four points, a rebound and a blocked shot.

Daelyn Staehling had a point, seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Madison Ogden chipped in a point. Taylor Combs had three rebounds, a steal and two blocked shots. Aleah Wells had a steal.