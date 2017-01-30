Shots fall, Ladycats win big over West Union, 69-46

BLANCHESTER — Jumping out to a 14-2 lead, the Blanhester girls basketball team got back on the winning track Monday with a 69-46 non-conference win over West Union at the Wildcat gymnasium.

The win gives the Lady Cats an overall record of 11-8 on the season.

“Tonight was a night where our shots were definitely falling for us and some nights it hasn’t always gone that way,” said BHS head coach Bennie Carroll. “Sometimes we just can’t seem to put the ball in the basket and we seem to struggle offensively. Tonight, things went well for us and this is the highest point total for us in a single game this season.”

As he reviewed the official scoring, Carroll was pleased with the contributions from several players. A total of 10 Ladycats accounted for the scoring.

“That’s what is pleasing for me, having that many people scoring the basketball for us,” coach Carroll said. “Olivia (Gundler) really got us going with that first quarter effort (nine points), and she had a great first half for us offensively. Tonight, she was the spark we needed to get it going.”

Gundler accounted for 14 of the Ladycats’ first half points, as Blanchester took a 36-19 advantage into the locker room. In three quarters of game action, Gundler scored 16.

Two teammates, both non-starters, joined her in double figures. Dakota Watters came off the bench to add 15 points (12 in the second half) and Elecia Patton contributed 10, including six in the fourth period.

“I was glad to see Dakota have a good game tonight and she needed this to help build her confidence,” said Carroll. “She’s been working really hard, but her shots just haven’t been going in.”

Blanchester showed its consistency scoring 18 points in each of the first three periods, building a commanding 54-26 lead after three. West Union claimed the fourth quarter by a 20-15 advantage.

High scorer for the Lady Dragons was Jaycee Baldwin with 14, including seven in the final quarter. She was the lone West Union player to reach double figurers. Next was McKenzie Kirker with eight, all coming in the final quarter.

Both teams were plagued by turnovers. West Union committed 29 turnovers, including 14 in the first half. Blanchester turned it over 24 times, including 14 in the second half of play. Both teams struggled to make their free throws, shooting less than 50 percent. West Union converted 13 of 27 attempts, while Blanchester converted 13 of 28 attempts from the line.

Next up for Blanchester will be a return to Southern Buckeye Conference action, hosting Williamsburg, who has lost just once in league play (to unbeaten Bethel-Tate) on Thursday. It will be Senior Night, marking the final home contest of the regular season for the Lady Cats.

SUMMARY

January 30, 2017

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 69 West Union 46

W 08.11.07.20…..46

B 18.18.18.15…..69

(46) WEST UNION (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Runyan 1-1-0-5, Welch 2-0-1-5, Bickett 0-0-3-3, Baldwin 5-0-4-14, Kirker 0-2-2-8, Rowe 1-0-0-2, Hunter 1-0-0-2, Fallowitz 2-0-3-7. TOTALS 12-3-13-46.

(69) BLANCHESTER (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rose 0-0-0-0, Baldwin 2-0-2-6, Wilson 0-0-1-1, Patton 3-1-1-10, O. Gundler 6-1-1-16, E. Gundler 1-0-1-3, Miller 2-0-1-5, Ostermeier 1-0-2-4, Greene 2-0-2-6, Watters 7-0-1-15, Farrow 1-0-1-3. TOTALS 25-2-13-69

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet

