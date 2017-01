The Blanchester seventh grade boys basketball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 31-24 Monday night.

Blake Coffman had 9 points and 14 rebounds for Blanchester, now 3-9 on the season.

Jackson Bray had 4 points and 5 rebounds. Justin Hogsett also scored 4 points while Jacob Hamm had 3 points. Gabe McVey had 2 points and 6 rebounds. Seth Akers chipped in with 2 points and 4 assists. Brett Bandow came up with 3 steals.