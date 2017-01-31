Blanchester 8th grade boys lose late lead

The Blanchester eighth grade boys basketball team lost a close one Monday to Clermont Northeastern 44-40.

The Wildcats rallied from a 10-point deficit early to grab a three-point lead in the fourth quarter. Clermont Northeastern closed the game on a 7-0 run.

Brayden Sipple had 26 points and 8 rebounds for Blanchester, now 9-3 on the season.

Trenton Czaika scored 7 points while Brody Rice had 3 points and 5 rebounds. Bryce Highlander and Hunter Hartmann had 2 points each. Kyle Hopkins came up with 5 steals.