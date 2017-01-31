Posted on by

ROB 7th grade boys top Chillicothe, Washington


Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School seventh grade boys basketball team won two games to improve to 12-2 on the year.

Borror defeated Chillicothe on the road, 40-37.

Colin Ames led the young Hurricane with 16 points while Collin Barker added 6, Isaiah Rigling had 5, Brett Brooks scored 4 and Andrew Stewart tossed in 3. A trio of players — Mekhi Scott, Avery Warix and Cole Bernhardt — had 2 points each.

Wilmington also defeated Washington 66-21 with 11 players scoring and the team getting a high number of minutes from its bench players.

The Hurricane, 36 steals and 11 blocked shots in the game, outscored the Blue Lions 29-1 in the second quarter. They also held Washington to 1 point in the third quarter.

Ames had 15 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals.

Brooks had 10 points and 8 rebounds while Stewart had 9 points and 8 rebounds. Jonathan Hairston and Zainne Cowin scored 6 points each. Rigling had 6 points and 6 steals. Barker and Warix had 4 points each. Scott, Bernhardt and Jeffery Valentine had 2 points each.

