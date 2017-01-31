Falcons fall game behind Indians in SCOL bowling standings

HILLSBORO — The Clinton-Massie boys bowling team stumbled in the baker games and lost to the Indians in a key South Central Ohio League match Monday at Highland Lanes.

Hillsboro finished with 2,435 while Massie had 2,366 and McClain totaled 2,179.

“The boys really struggled during the match,” CM coach Shonda Marburger said. “As there can be several contributing factors, having your mind in the game is important. With only being up by 5 pins going in to the baker games, we really needed to bowl well. Like I always tell the bowlers, the baker games can either win or lose a match for you.”

The Falcons finished with baker games of 180, 183 and 183.

Clinton-Massie is now 9-3 in SCOL matches, one loss behind the front-running Indians.

On the girls side, Clinton-Massie lost both matches — CM 946, Hillsboro 2,329 and McClain 1,376.

Brittany Fry led the Lady Falcons with a 283 series (132, 151).

“These girls still work hard and do their best with being short a bowler or two,” said Marburger. “I’m hoping that next year, we will have more girls interested in bowling so that we will have a complete team.”

Jennifer Callewaert had 140, 103 and Kylie Harvey finished with 84, 105.

Baker games for CM were 72, 78, 81.

In the reserve boys match, the Falcons had 1,594, Hillsboro totaled 1,939 and McClain had 972.

John Gehringer had 173 and 128 to lead the Falcons. Hunter Broderick had 135, 107; Logan Rauh 118, 112; Adin Lamb 116, 112; and Luke Campbell 115, 98. Baker games were 112, 103, 165.

For the varsity boys, Joey Marburger was top Falcon with 189 and 226 games for a 415 series. Corey Potts had 201 and 194; and Kenton McInerney finished with 178 and 180.

Aric France had a single game of 187, Chandler Morsch 173 and Jacob Wellman 144.