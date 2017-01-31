Posted on by

No. 17 Maryland holds off Ohio State rally to win 77-71


Maryland's Anthony Cowan, right, drives the lane against Ohio State's Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)


Maryland's Michal Cekovsky, bottom, is fouled by Ohio State's Trevor Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)


Maryland's Melo Trimble, left, drives the baseline against Ohio State's Trevor Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Jackson had 22 points and 12 rebounds as No. 17 Maryland held off Ohio State down the stretch to win 77-71 on Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes pulled within one point four times in the second half but the Terps always had an answer. A jumper by Melo Trimble with 32 seconds left put Maryland up 75-71, and Jared Nickens hit two free throws with 14 seconds left to seal it.

Trimble had 13 points and Anthony Cowan added 11 as Maryland (20-2, 8-1 Big Ten) won their seventh straight. The Terps haven’t lost since Jan. 1 and have won all six of their games on the road this season.

Jae’Sean Tate scored 20 points and Marc Loving added 18 for the Buckeyes (13-10, 3-7 Big Ten), who have lost three of their last four in what has turned into a disappointing season.

The lead changed six times in the first half, with Maryland grabbing lead for good on a 3 by Nickens with 3:01 left. A 7-0 run to end the half put the Terps up 42-36. Jackson shot 5 for 6 from the field in the half, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Maryland started the second half with a dunk by Damonte Dodd off a turnover by Ohio State’s Trevor Thompson and wouldn’t relinquish the lead.

BIG PICTURE:

Maryland: The Terps keep rolling through the Big Ten with an eye on the postseason.

Ohio State: Inconsistent Buckeyes stumble again as the season crumbles. They will have to win seven of the last eight games to reach 20 wins, which is unlikely. Hello NIT.

UP NEXT:

Maryland: Plays No. 23 Purdue at home on Saturday.

Ohio State: Travels to Michigan for a Saturday afternoon game.

Maryland’s Anthony Cowan, right, drives the lane against Ohio State’s Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_114810280-72f43c8a18d943ebb7e886c8f2dc72d0.jpgMaryland’s Anthony Cowan, right, drives the lane against Ohio State’s Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Maryland’s Michal Cekovsky, bottom, is fouled by Ohio State’s Trevor Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_114810280-79633ddeb0d744278e1253ce466261ba.jpgMaryland’s Michal Cekovsky, bottom, is fouled by Ohio State’s Trevor Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Maryland’s Melo Trimble, left, drives the baseline against Ohio State’s Trevor Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_114810280-a76754f849794b56a6c175fef77ff3b2.jpgMaryland’s Melo Trimble, left, drives the baseline against Ohio State’s Trevor Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
comments powered by Disqus