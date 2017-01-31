Astros fizzle after fast start, lose to Indians 70-52

CEDARVILLE — In a battle of former Kenton Trace Conference rivals, Cedarville turned things around after a slow start and defeated East Clinton 70-52.

The loss puts East Clinton at 3-13 overall. Cedarville is now 6-11.

JT McCarren led the Astros on the scoreboard with 17 points. He scored 15 in the second half after a slow start.

Wyatt Floyd came up with 16 points. Floyd had a pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Cameron Conner finished the game with 15 points.

“To be quite honest with you, as elated and happy as I was Friday night with the big win against Wilmington and our effort against Ponitz on Saturday, I am thoroughly disgusted with our overall performance tonight,” said EC coach Tony Berlin. “We had a great start but we couldn’t keep it going. We had a lot of issues, things that didn’t go our way. But we are going to remedy it and we’ll get started on that tomorrow.”

Colby Cross, a freshman for Cedarville, led all scorers with 21 points, including 13 in the first half. Nick Christman added 14 and Mason Cross added 11.

East Clinton jumped out to an early lead. Conner led the charge with 8 points as the Astros went up 17-7.

But the Indians quickly turned things around with a big second quarter and led 33-24 at the break. Colby Cross scored 11 in the second as the Indians began to pull away.

East Clinton continued to stumble in the third period as Cedarville increased its lead to 50-37 going to the final period. McCarren and Conner were the offense for the Astros in the third. Andrew Polander hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to cap a personal 7-0 run for the Indians.

The Astros were unable to make up any ground in the fourth as the Indians outscored them 20-15.

SUMMARY

January 31, 2017

@Cedarville High School

Cedarville 70 East Clinton 52

EC 17.07.13.15…..52

CV 10.23.17.20…..70

(52) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jenkins 1-0-0-2 McCarren 5-0-7-17 Pence 0-0-0-0 Z. Mitchell 0-0-0-0 Michael 0-0-0-0 Floyd 6-2-2-16 Conner 5-2-3-15 M. Mitchell 0-0-0-0 Kelley 0-0-0-0 Olds 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 18-4-12-52

(70) CEDARVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Zaage 2-1-4-9 Christman 5-1-3-14 Lee 0-0-0-0 Salisbury 1-0-0-2 C. Cross 7-3-4-21 Paul 3-0-0-6 M. Cross 4-1-2-11 Supplee 0-0-0-0 Polander 3-1-0-7. TOTALS 25-7-13-70

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet

