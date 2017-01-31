Lady Hurricane wins 3rd straight SCOL swimming championship

GREENFIELD — For the third consecutive season, the Wilmington High School girls swim team came out on top in the South Central Ohio League Girls Swimming Championship meet Tuesday at the McClain natatorium.

Winning 6 of the 11 events, the Lady Hurricane finished with 311 points while runnerup Miami Trace rallied for 262 points. Chillicothe was third with 256 points.

Ali Dooley had a strong meet for the Lady Hurricane, establishing a new SCOL yardage record in the 200 IM with a 2:33.29 swim.

Dooley then teamed with Brianna Gilbert, Abigail Greene and Morgan Bahr to swim 4:22.64 in the 4×100 yard free relay, another SCOL record.

Gracie Storm, Clinton-Massie’s gold standard the past four years in the pool, broke her own record in the 500 free at 5:30.68. She also owns the SCOL mark in the 200 free.

Storm also won the 200 free at Tuesday’s meet.

Gilbert won two individual events — the 100 free and the 100 back.

Gilbert, Dooley, Bahr and Greene won the 200 medley relay in 2:11.99. Bahr hit the wall first in the 100 butterfly in 1:17.95

SUMMARY

January 31, 2017

South Central Ohio League

Girls Swimming Championship

Team Scores

Wilmington 311 Miami Trace 262 Chillicothe 256 McClain 194 Clinton-Massie 139 Washington 81 Hillsboro 39

Individual Results

200 MEDLEY RELAY: Wilmington (Brianna Gilbert, Ali Dooley, Morgan Bahr, Abigail Greene) 2:11.99; McClain 2:18.54; Chillicothe 2:20.64; Clinton-Masssie (Gracie Storm, Heather Myers, Lillian Lentine, Madison Laake) 2:23.51; Wilmington (Meredith Robinson, Madylin Steinmetz, Rachael Billups, Petra Bray) 2:25.98; Miami Trace 2:27.4; Miami Trace 2:31.98; Hillsboro 2:32.17; Chillicothe 2:33.44; Washington 2:36.01; McClain 2:36.52; Washington 2:47.24

200 FREESTYLE: Gracie Storm (CM) 2:07.47; Morgan Bahr (Wi) 2:26.38; Braden (MT) 2:28.55; Truex (MT) 2:37.09; Anna Garnai (Wi) 2:41.98; Madylin Steinmetz (Wi) 2:44.13; Sims (M) 2:47.8; Drake (C) 2:50.9; Baker (C) 2:53.27; Pettit (MT) 2:53.95; Sydney Bashaw (CM) 2:56.83; Rhoads (H) 3:01.26

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Ali Dooley (Wi) 2:33.29; Arth (C) 2:33.42; Lillian Lentine (CM) 2:52.03; Rohrer (Wa) 2:58.15; Parks-Cuzzolini (C) 3:02.08; Petra Bray (Wi) 3:02.77; Meredith Robinson (Wi) 3:03.82; Heather Myers (CM) 3:07.58; Barrett (MT) 3:12.45; Leasure (MT) 3:12.63; Haines (H) 3:17.31; Fabin (M) 3:19

50 FREESTYLE: Parker (M) 27.21; Abigail Greene (Wi) 29.55; Tapp (C) 29.57; Taylor (MT) 30.19; Bourne (H) 31.32; Bradburne (C) 31.53; Litteral (MT) 31.56; McCloy (C) 31.56; McAdams (M) 33.3; Hannah Anderson (Wi) 33.59; Fitzpatrick (Wa) 33.68; Hostetler (MT) 33.7

100 BUTTERFLY: Morgan Bahr (Wi) 1:17.95; Rachael Billups (Wi) 1:22.77; Fabin (M) 1:27.98; Raike (M) 1:29.91; Raines (C) 1:30.28; Schook (MT) 1:33.06; Baker (C) 1:34.24; Truex (Wa) 1:36.01; Marting (Wa) 1:43.22; Gerber (Wa) 1:43.45; Brier (C) 1:43.68; Leasure (MT) 1:50.23

100 FREESTYLE: Brianna Gilbert (Wi) 1:04.31; Sollars (MT) 1:05.72; Tapp (C) 1:06.87; Abigail Greene (Wi) 1:07.13; Taylor (MT) 1:07.26; Onusko (M) 1:08.41; Morrison (MT) 1:09.26; Petra Bray (Wi) 1:09.97; Bradburne (C) 1:11.53; Parker (M) 1:15.56; McAdams (M) 1:16.39; Remley (C) 1:18.23

500 FREESTYLE: Gracie Storm (CM) 5:30.68; Voss (M) 6:23.88; Sollars (MT) 6:31.75; Braden (MT); 6:46.44; Elliott (C) 7:10.22; Gerber (Wa) 7:12.91; Anna Garnai (Wi) 7:19.68; Truex (MT) 7:24.97; Cheyenne Hart (CM) 7:31.78;McCloy (C) 7:49.83; Sims (M) 7:56.74; Anna Osborn (Wi) 8:14.9

200 FREESTYLE RELAY: McClain 2:00.58; Chillicothe 2:06.53; Wilmington (Rachael Billups, Hannah Anderson, Anna Garnai, Petra Bray) 2:08.2; Miami Trace 2:12.18; Hillsboro 2:14.46; Miami Trace 2:15.66; Washington 2:20.19; Clinton-Massie (McKenzie Carter, Sydney Bashaw, Cheyenne Hart, Alyssa Carter) 2:22.72; Chillicothe 2:22.9; Wilmington (Carrie Robinson, Anna Osborn, Lindsey Murphy, Jessica Angst) 2:24.46; McClain 2:31.18; Clinton-Massie (Linda Acton, Anna Uurto, Carlie Harris, Carly Moritz) 2:37.95

100 BACKSTROKE: Brianna Gilbert (Wi) 1:13.98; Lillian Lentine (CM) 1:19.24; Bourne (H) 1:19.81; Morrison (MT) 1:20.25; Parks-Cuzzolini (C) 1:21.79; Meredith Robinson (Wi) 1:22.49; Drake (C) 1:28.51; Pettit (MT) 1:28.99; Martin (M) 1:29.52; Hargrave (M) 1:30.05; Hess (H) 1:31.19; Watson (M) 1:31.7

100 BREASTSTROKE: Arth (C) 1:13.7; Ali Dooley (Wi) 1:17.05; Elliott (C) 1:25.33; Rohrer (Wa) 1:25.71; Madylin Steinmetz (Wi) 1:29.85; Heather Myers (CM) 1:32.35; Schook (MT) 1:34.01; Remley (C) 1:34.19; Ramirez (Wa) 1:34.32; Barrett (MT) 1:36.34; Olaker (M) 1:36.67; Leach (MT) 1:38.78

400 FREESTYLE RELAY: Wilmington (Brianna Gilbert, Abigail Greene, Ali Dooley, Morgan Bahr) 4:22.64; Miami Trace 4:32.59; McClain 4:33.85; Chillicothe 4:43.33; Clinton-Massie (Madison Laake, Lillian Lentine, Heather Myers, Gracie Storm) 4:44.01; Miami Trace 4:52.99; McClain 5:01.36; Chillicothe 5:12.36; Clinton-Massie (Cheyenne Hart, Alyssa Carter, Sydney Bashaw, McKenzie Carter) 5:36.47; Washington 6:27.68; Hillsboro 6:40.02

Clinton-Massie’s Gracie Storm. Photo by Shawn Robinson http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_SW_cm_graciestorm4_SR.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Gracie Storm. Photo by Shawn Robinson The Wilmington High School girls swim team, sporting the “W” sign, have won three straight South Central Ohio League championships. The Lady Hurricane scored 311 points Tuesday to claim the league championship http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_SW_wil_girlschamps.jpg The Wilmington High School girls swim team, sporting the “W” sign, have won three straight South Central Ohio League championships. The Lady Hurricane scored 311 points Tuesday to claim the league championship Shawn Robinson | News Journal