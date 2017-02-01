Posted on by

ROB 8th grade boys top Blue Lions, lose to Cavs


News Journal Report

The Rodger O. Borror Middle School eighth grade boys basketball team split games with Chillicothe and Washington.

The Hurricane (8-6 on the year) lost to Chillicothe 34-28.

Brady Vilvens led the Wilmington squad with 10 points while Kendal France tossed in 9 points. Ben Zerby had 3 while Matt Butcher, TJ Killen and DaShawn Turner had 2 points each.

Borror then overwhelmed Washington 52-29.

Butcher led the offense with 19 points.

Zerby scored 7 points and Vilvens and Killen had 6 points each. Peyton Hibbard had 5 points and Brandon Glass scored 4. Landyn Griffith chipped in with 3 points. France had 2 points.

