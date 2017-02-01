ROB 8th grade boys top Blue Lions, lose to Cavs

The Rodger O. Borror Middle School eighth grade boys basketball team split games with Chillicothe and Washington.

The Hurricane (8-6 on the year) lost to Chillicothe 34-28.

Brady Vilvens led the Wilmington squad with 10 points while Kendal France tossed in 9 points. Ben Zerby had 3 while Matt Butcher, TJ Killen and DaShawn Turner had 2 points each.

Borror then overwhelmed Washington 52-29.

Butcher led the offense with 19 points.

Zerby scored 7 points and Vilvens and Killen had 6 points each. Peyton Hibbard had 5 points and Brandon Glass scored 4. Landyn Griffith chipped in with 3 points. France had 2 points.