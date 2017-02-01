CM boys split, girls lose two at Royal Z Lanes

The Clinton-Massie bowling teams competed against Wilmington and Hamilton Tuesday in non-league matches at Royal Z Lanes.

The Falcons boys had 2,279 while Wilmington finished with 2,239 and Hamilton had 2,315.

The CM girls had 1,406 with Wilmington had 1,971 and Hamilton totaled 1,843.

Brittany Fry led the Lady Falcons with 349 (136 and 213). Emily Rager had 137 and 149 while Jennifer Callewaert had 90 and 155. Kylie Harvey finished with games of 78 and 81.

Baker games for CM were 109, 105 and 153.

On the boys side, Joey Marburger was the pace-setter for the Falcons with a single game of 267. He finished with a 448 series.

Corey Potts had games of 184 and 170 while Jacob Wellman had 160 and 174 games. Single games were bowled by Aric France 151, Chandler Morsch 173 and Kenton McInerney 156.

CM baker games were 177, 178, 136.