The Blanchester seventh grade girls basketball team was defeated by Mount Orab Wednesday night.

Daelyn Staehling had a point, three rebounds and three blocked shots. Lacie Tedrick had two rebounds.

Zoie Stanforth had three points and a rebound. Aleah Wells, Madison Ogden and Emma Winemiller all had a rebound and a steal. Taylor Combs had a rebound. Kenzie Kratzer did a great job stepping up in the guard position, coach Bella Cook said.