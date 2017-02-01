Broncos overpower short-handed Falcons 66-15

MOUNT ORAB — For the second week in a row, Western Brown bounced a future Southern Buckeye Conference rival out of the State Duals team wrestling tournament.

After defeating Wilmington in the regional quarterfinal round last week, the Broncos beat Clinton-Massie 64-15 Wednesday night at Western Brown High School.

Western Brown also defeated Ross 48-33 to qualify for the state tournament Feb. 12 at St. John Arena in Columbus.

Because of injuries and illness, Clinton-Massie was forced to forfeit four weight classes, meaning the Falcons started in a 24-0 hole.

“It is tough to give up that many points,” CMHS head coach Spencer Running said. “We knew it was going to be a tough dual. I knew they were going to be solid.”

Thanks to three forfeits and three pinfall victories, Western Brown scored the first 36 points of the dual.

“We didn’t wrestle as well as I thought we should have,” Running said. “I’d rather have those losses and those mistakes here than in sectionals and districts.”

The Falcons got on the board when freshman Robbie Frederick won a thriller over Derek Spears at 145 pounds, 10-9.

Running said his underclassmen work hard to try to compete for spots in the lineup.

“They go in that wrestling room and they work hard,” Running said. “They know they have to work hard to keep a spot on our team. Those guys have a lot of heart. Robbie had a really tough match. I think that’s a state-ranked kid.”

However, the Broncos clinched the dual in the next bout when Jake Henderson pinned Brock Speaks in 2:14.

In addition to Frederick’s victory, Ross Lennon picked up a pinfall victory at 160 pounds over Dylan Mosher in 1:20. Sam Brothers picked up the other six points for the Falcons, pinning Justin Noble in 1:52 at 220 pounds.

Running is hoping to get his team healthy heading into the SCOL meet as well as the individual state tournament.

“The league is one of our primary goals right now,” Running said. “Wrestling a tough team, that’s all a part of it — take your bumps and bruises. As long as we work through it and learn from our losses, sectionals, districts and state are ultimately what we’re aiming for.”

SUMMARY

February 1, 2017

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 64, Clinton-Massie 15

106: Jedidiah Marlow 11 (WB) by forfeit

113: Brandon Lucas 11 (WB) by forfeit

120: Seth Taylor 11 (WB) pin Matt Asher 11 (CM) 3:03

126: Tanner Donathan 10 (WB) by forfeit

132: Blake Hurt 10 (WB) pin Jason Martin 10 (CM) 1:02

138: Jordan Hamblin 11 (WB) pin Zack Dillow 12 (CM) 0:32

145: Robbie Frederick 9 (CM) dec. Derek Spears 10 (WB) 10-9

152: Jake Henderson 12 (WB) pin Brock Speaks 9 (CM) 2:14

160: Ross Lennon 11 (CM) pin Dylan Mosher 10 (WB) 1:20

170: Eric Altman 11 (WB) maj. dec. Anthony Tissandier 12 (CM) 11-1

182: Davey Stamper 11 (WB) pin Cody Collingham 11 (CM) 5:35

195: Aaron Fischer 11 (WB) by forfeit

220: Sam Brothers 11 (CM) pin Justin Noble 11 (WB) 1:52

285: Seth Jermer 11 (WB) pin Austin Hamilton 9 (CM) 2:20

Ross Lennon had one of three wins for Clinton-Massie Wednesday against Western Brown in the Region 15 State Duals team tournament. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_WR_cm_RossLennon_GM.jpg Ross Lennon had one of three wins for Clinton-Massie Wednesday against Western Brown in the Region 15 State Duals team tournament. Mark Huber | News Journal File

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton

