Lady Hurricane storms Lady Indians 52-25 behind Jackson’s 26

HILLSBORO — Thanks to a strong defensive effort, Wilmington’s Mya Jackson outscored Hillsboro all by herself Wednesday in a 52-25 win by the Lady Hurricane in South Central Ohio League girls basketball action.

The win puts Wilmington at 14-5 overall and 9-3 in league play. Hillsboro drops to 3-14 overall and 2-9 in the SCOL.

For the Lady Hurricane, the victory was another in the process of getting ready for the post-season. WHS head coach Zach Williams said his squad continues to play at a high level over four quarters.

“It’s definitely a year-long process but now you are starting to talk about it more,” Williams said. “Now is when we should be playing sound for a whole game, not a quarter or a half. That’s what it’s going to take, you can’t have a bad quarter or you’re going to go home.”

The WHS defense was solid, forcing 26 Hillsboro turnovers.

“And we converted a lot of those (into points),” Williams said. “I thought our pressure was very good. We were solid on our sets in the half-court. And we did a good job in transition.

“Scoring for us, at times, has been hard against the good teams,” said Williams. “But as long as we’re playing solid defense, we’re going to be in most, if not all, of our games. I think they take a lot pride in (defense).”

Williams said Jackson had a trio of three-point baskets and the other eight field goals were either layups in transition or drives to the basket.

The Lady Hurricane coach said Leah Frisco dominated the rebounding category, pulling in nine offensive boards. She had 13 rebounds total. Jasmine Jamiel dished out six assists and had four steals. Faith Sanderson had four steals and Emily Edingfield grabbed five rebounds.

SUMMARY

February 1, 2017

@Hillsboro High School

Wilmington 52 Hillsboro 25

W 11.16.16.09…..52

H 04.04.07.10….25

(52) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 0-0-0-0 Jackson 11-3-1-26 Quallen 0-0-0-0 McCord 0-0-0-0 Harris 0-0-0-0 Sanderson 4-1-0-9 K. Jamiel 2-1-0-5 Edingfield 3-0-0-6 Frisco 2-0-2-6. TOTALS 22-5-3/5-52

(25) HILLSBORO (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ka. Watson 0-0-0-0 Bobbitt 0-0-0-0 Ke. Burns 1-0-0-2 Ki. Watson 0-0-0-0 J. Hopkins 0-0-0-0 Grover 3-1-0-7 K. Hopkins 0-0-2-2 Marsh 0-0-0-0 R. Moberly 0-0-0-0 J. Moberly 0-0-1-1 Chaney 4-0-0-8 Ka. Burns 1-0-3-5. TOTALS 9-1-6/12-25

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LOGO-whs-letter-1.jpg