Slow start dooms Lady Falcons in 45-33 loss to Blue Lions

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A nearly 11 minute scoring drought to start the game spelled doom for the Clinton-Massie girls basketball team Wednesday night in a 45-33 loss to Washington Senior in South Central Ohio League action.

The loss puts the Lady Falcons at 5-13 overall and 1-11 in the SCOL. Washington improves to 9-9 overall, 6-7 in the league.

It wasn’t a pretty game as the two teams combined for 59 turnovers — 31 by Massie and 28 by Washington. The Lady Falcons shot 23 percent from the field while the Lady Blue Lions were slightly better at 27 percent.

Faith Cottrell led Clinton-Massie with 12 points, 10 of those in the third quarter.

“Faith shot the ball we for us,” said CM coach Tim McGraw.

Hannah Haithcock led Washington with 19 points. She hit on 7 of 10 from the free throw line.

Despite its offensive struggles, Clinton-Massie trailed by just 11 at halftime, 16-5.

“We played with a sense of urgency and a little more intensity in the second half,” McGraw said. “We had some open looks to cut their lead to six and they just didn’t fall.”

McGraw noted the performances of veteran Brook Rose, who had eight points for the Lady Falcons; and Hannah Doss, who played well in her first full varsity game of the season.

SUMMARY

February 1, 2017

@Washington Senior High School

Washington 45 Clinton-Massie 33

CM 00.05.16.12…..33

WA 07.09.15.14…..45

(33) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ireland 0-0-0-0 Cottrell 4-2-2-12 Rose 3-0-2-8 Hurlburt 0-0-0-0 Leary 1-0-1-3 Doss 0-0-2-2 Myers 2-0-0-4 Theetge 1-1-1-4. TOTALS 11-3-8/15-33

(45) WASHINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Burns 1-0-1-3 Garrison 1-1-0-3 Taylor 2-1-0-5 Hines 0-0-0-0 Wallace 3-1-2-9 Woods 0-0-1-1 Conger 1-1-2-5 Jenkins 0-0-0-0 Haithcock 6-0-7-19. TOTALS 14-4-13/23-45

