Muskies reel-in 84-65 OAC win over WC Quakers

NEW CONCORD — Muskingum began to pull away late in the first half Wednesday and went on to defeat Wilmington 84-65 in Ohio Athletic Conference men’s basketball action at the Steele Center on the Muskingum campus.

The loss puts the Fightin’ Quakers at 8-12 overall and 3-10 in conference play. The Muskies are now 12-8 overall and 6-7 in OAC play.

Jarrell Marsh led Muskingum with 23 points on 9 of 11 shooting. Joshua Keyes had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 4 assists.

For Wilmington, Christian Jones had 16 points. Kameron Moore came off the bench to score 10.

Jones hit a three-pointer at the 8:04 mark of the first half to pull WC within one at 24-23. Kevin Lewis made a layup with 7:25 that put Wilmington on top 25-24.

From there, though, Muskingum scored 13 of the next 15 points and led 43-29 at the half.

Wilmington cut the difference to 46-36 on Jordan Jones’ layin at 18:41 of the second half but the Muskies steadily pushed their lead to 22 late in the half.

Wilmington’s bench outscored Muskingum’s subs 30-8 and the Quakers held an 18-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

But the Muskies connected on 33 of 54 field goals (61 percent) and outrebounded the Quakers 38-22.

SUMMARY

February 1, 2017

@Anne C. Steele Center

Muskingum 84 Wilmington 65

W 29.36…..65

M 43.41…..84

(65) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) C. Jones 5-3-3-16 Iles 3-2-1-9 J. Jones 2-0-0-4 Russell 0-0-0-0 Chatman 3-0-0-6 Patrick 3-0-2-8 Lewis 1-0-0-2 Smith 2-0-2-6 Greene 1-0-0-2 Pittman 1-0-0-2 Moore 4-0-2-10. TOTALS 25-5-10-65

(84) MUSKINGUM (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Paige 3-1-0-7 Marsh 9-3-2-23 J. Keyes 5-0-6-16 Dempsey 5-1-3-14 Wilson 7-2-0-16 Billingsley 1-0-0-2 Glass 2-0-0-4 Peart 0-0-0-0 Kashner 0-0-0-0 Miller 0-0-0-0 Geller 0-0-0-0 Robinson 1-0-0-2 Hisey 0-0-0-0 B. Keyes 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 33-7-11-84

FIELD GOALS: M 33-54 (Marsh 9-11); W 25-57 (C. Jones 5-10)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: M 7-15 (Marsh 3-4); W 5-16 (Iles 2-3)

FREE THROWS: M 11-14 (J. Keyes 6-6); W 10-19 (C. Jones 3-4)

REBOUNDS: M-38 (J. Keyes 15 Dempsey 10); W-22 (Chatman 6 Patrick 4)

ASSISTS: M-15 (Paige 4 J. Keyes 4); W-9 (Iles 2 J. Jones 2)

STEALS: M-5; W-10 (J. Jones Lewis 2 Moore 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: M-2; W-0

TURNOVERS: M-15; W-8

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Logo_WCQuakers.jpg