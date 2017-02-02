ROB 7th grade boys pound Panthers 55-17

The Rodger O. Borror Middle School seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Miami Trace 55-17 Thursday night.

The young Hurricane is now 13-2 on the year. Miami Trace had just four field goals.

Coach Ken Platt said it was a team effort with everyone contributing. “Everyone is improving and learning to play the Hurricane way,” he said. “We have a lot of kids that have high expectations to one day play for (varsity) coach (Michael) Noszka.”

Brett Brooks had 11 points and nine rebounds. Colin Ames had 10 points, eight rebounds and six steals. As a team, the ROB squad had 28 steals.

Andrew Stewart had eight points and eight rebounds while Cainen Rosenwirth played his best game of the year with eight points, Platt said.

Isaiah Rigling had five points, 12 rebounds and seven steals. Kellen Baltazer added four points while Cole Bernhardt and Jeffery Valentine chipped in two points each. Avery Warix rounded out the scoring with a free throw.