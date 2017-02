The Rodger O. Borror Middle School eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Miami Trace 55-39 Thursday night.

The Hurricane squad, coached by Randall Davis, is 9-6 on the year.

Matt Butcher led all scorers with 21 points.

Kendal France and Peyton Hibbard had eight points each while Landon Griffith and Brady Vilvens tossed in six points each. Brandon Glass, TJ Killen and Ben Zerby had two points each.