Williamsburg hands Blanchester 65-40 loss

BLANCHESTER — Since Williamsburg lost its one and only SBC National Division game three weeks ago, the Lady Wildcats have been on a roll.

That roll continued Thursday night, as they forced 27 Blanchester turnovers in a 65-40 win over the Lady Wildcats on senior night at BHS.

“Honestly, I thought we played as hard tonight as we did Monday night,” BHS head coach Bennie Carroll said. “We made some shots on Monday. We didn’t make shots. Defensively, (Williamsburg) is good enough if you make a mistake, they’ll make you pay.”

When Carroll saw that Williamsburg scored 93 points against Fayetteville Monday night, he knew the Wildcats were playing at a high level.

“They’ve got some offensive weapons,” Carroll said. “He puts five girls out there that are all a threat. They’re hard to guard. I thought at times we did pretty well.”

After a nailbiter between the two earlier this season, Williamsburg (16-3 overall, 7-1 SBC) won its sixth straight with a stellar first half.

Williamsburg led 23-14 after one quarter, and they expanded on that with a 14-3 second quarter. Burg led 37-17 at the half.

Blanchester shot just 26.9 percent (7 of 26) in the first half and turned the ball over 19 times. Williamsburg shot 48.4 percent (15 of 31) in the half.

If Blan (11-8, 4-4) was going to keep it close, they needed a strong game from the outside. Unfortunately for Blanchester, it made just 1 of 17 from 3-point range (5.9 percent).

“I’m not disappointed in the way we played,” Carroll said. “I thought we came out and played as hard as we can play. I’ve got nothing bad to say. I thought we moved the ball pretty well and got some looks. We just didn’t knock them down.”

Peyton Fisher led Williamsburg with 23 points on 8 of 17 from the floor. Jessica Chase added 20.

Blanchester seniors Savana Greene and Emma Gundler led BHS with 10 points each. In addition to Greene and Gundler, Merri Lindsey, McKenzie Miller and Josi Farrow each played their final home game.

“My five seniors, I’m very proud of them,” Carroll said. “They’ve had a pretty good career. They’ve won a ton of games. They’re hard working girls and good girls. I’m definitely proud of them, and I wish we could have sent them out on a win here at home.”

SUMMARY

February 2, 2017

@Blanchester High School

Williamsburg 65, Blanchester 40

W 23.14.13.15…..65

B 14.03.11.12…..40

(65) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hope Schaljo 1-0-0-2, Jessica Chase 7-1-5-20, Peyton Fisher 8-5-2-23, Kasey Connor 2-0-0-4, Libby Connor 1-0-0-2, Emily Brown 1-0-0-2, Leslie Engle 1-0-0-2, Alexis Chase 3-1-3-10. TOTALS 24-7-10-65.

(40) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Asia Baldwin 1-0-0-2, Elicia Patton 2-0-0-4, Merri Lindsey 2-1-0-5, Emma Gundler 3-0-4-10, Regan Ostermeier 1-0-0-2, Savana Greene 4-0-2-10, Dakota Watters 2-0-1-5, Josi Farrow 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 16-1-7-40.

FIELD GOALS: W 24/56 (Fisher 8/17, J. Chase 7/13, A. Chase 3/5); B 16/58 (Greene 4/7, E. Gundler 3/11)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: W 7/19 (Fisher 5/13); B 1/17

FREE THROWS: W 10/13 (J. Chase 5/6, A. Chase 3/4); B 7/14 (E. Gundler 4/8)

TURNOVERS: W 13; B 29

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton