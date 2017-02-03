Williamsburg downs Blanchester JV girls 47-15

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester reserve girls basketball team lost Thursday night to Williamsburg 47-15.
Shelbie Rose led Blanchester with five points. Lilly Brown added four points. Hayley Wilson, Holly Scott and Alexa Sams each had two points.
News Journal Report
