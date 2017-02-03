WC women look to maintain hold on 2nd in OAC

The Wilmington College women’s basketball travels to John Carroll 3 p.m. Saturday looking to maintain its one-game lead over Baldwin Wallace for second place in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

The Quakers are 14-6 overall and 10-3 in the OAC, three games back of unbeaten league leader Ohio Northern.

John Carroll is 5-15 overall and 3-10 in the OAC.

Wilmington leads the overall series, 22-12, and has won the last two games. However, John Carroll has won six of the last eight meetings.

In the last meeting on Jan. 14, four players reached double figures, and every player that attempted a shot scored, in Wilmington’s 80-60 win at Fred Raizk Arena. The victory snapped a six-game regular season losing streak to the Blue Streaks. Wilmington eliminated JCU from last season’s OAC tournament.

John Carroll boasts the top two scorers in the league, but it hasn’t been able to translate into team success as the Blue Streaks have lost seven of their last eight games. The Blue Streaks are currently 10th in the OAC at 3-9 and 5-15 overall.

Senior Katlyn Spahar leads the OAC with 21.1 points per game and is second with 6.3 boards. Spahar scored at least 20 points 11 times this season, and has been held to under 10 once.

Junior Schmoo Pryor is second with 16.2 points. In the first meeting, they combined for 25 of the team’s 60 points. Sophomore Chelbi Graham leads the team with 6.6 boards and is third on the team with 7.3 points.

SECOND TO NONE: With their win over Muskingum and Baldwin Wallace’s loss to Ohio Northern, the Fightin’ Quakers are now in sole possession of second place.

1,000 POINTS: Senior Brittaney Jefferson is the 14th player in school history to reach 1,000 points, and the first since Kortney Kin achieved the feat in 2010.

SAV SAVAGE: Junior Savannah Hooper came into the week ranked ninth nationally in three-point shooting. After going 1-of-6 from beyond the arc Wednesday, Hooper is still converting 41.2 percent.

CAMPBELL’S SOUP: Sophomore Mackenzie Campbell leads the team and is tied for third in the conference with 15.9 points per game. Campbell has scored at least 10 points in all but two games this season.

She is fourth in the league, and is the top guard, making 51.4 percent of her shots.

PROUD MARY: Senior Mary Moyer leads the OAC in rebounding with 9.45boards, including a career-high 18 rebounds earlier this season. She has three double-doubles this season and 10 in her career. Moyer has nine double-figure rebounding efforts this year.

IT’S A COLE WORLD: Senior Ja’Cole Tabor comes off the bench to provide the Fightin’ Quakers with whatever is needed. A natural wing, Tabor has played all five positions this season.

SCORING: Wilmington College is fifth in the OAC, scoring 67.5 points per game, and third in scoring defense – allowing 59.8 points per game.