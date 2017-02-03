$5 admission in February to Reds Hall of Fame & Museum

CINCINNATI — The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is offering $5 discounted admission for the month of February.

The discount applies to all fans including students and seniors. Children ages four and younger are free.

The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features 15,000 square feet of historical, interactive and educational exhibits, highlighting the rich and storied tradition of the Reds for fans of all ages.

The following exhibitions will remain on display for a limited time before new exhibits debut prior to Opening Day:

• Bobbleheads: The Exhibit presented by Dinsmore & Shohl LLP – Over 700 different bobbleheads are featured in an exhibit that highlights the many and varied designs and styles of one of the most unique and popular promotional items ever created.

• 4192: Pete Rose and the Pursuit of Baseball’s All-Time Hit Record – Chronicles Pete Rose’s quest to surpass Ty Cobb’s Major League record for most career hits.

In celebration of Black History Month, the Reds Hall of Fame will offer a self-directed tour featuring artifacts from African-American Reds players past and present. A brochure for the tour is available at the Hall of Fame Box Office.

The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is located next to Great American Ball Park at 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202.

Plan your visit at www.redsmuseum.org or by calling (513) 765-7923.

About the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum:

Driven by a mission to celebrate greatness, preserve history and provide inspiration, the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum at Great American Ball Park is the place where the story of Reds baseball comes alive each day. The Museum features 16,000 square feet of historical, interactive and educational exhibits, highlighting the rich and storied tradition of the Reds for fans of all ages. Since its inception, 86 players, managers and executives have been honored with induction.