Posted on by

No. 14 Cincinnati gets 14th straight win, 82-68 over UConn


Cincinnati's Gary Clark (11) dunks in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut Huskies, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)


Cincinnati's Jacob Evans (1) shoots against Connecticut's Christian Vital (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)


Cincinnati's Troy Caupain (10) blocks a shot by Connecticut's Amida Brimah (35) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)


No. 14 CINCINNATI 82, UCONN 68

FGFTReb
UCONNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Facey311-80-01-4112
Jackson293-51-20-4349
Brimah346-124-63-50116
Adams313-92-21-4528
Purvis398-140-00-62220
Vital263-94-41-42213
Enoch60-00-00-0010
Durham40-00-00-0110
Totals20024-5711-146-27141468

Percentages: FG .421, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Purvis 4-7, Vital 3-8, Jackson 2-2, Adams 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 11 (9 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brimah 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Brimah 2, Enoch 2, Jackson 2, Vital 2, Adams, Facey, Purvis).

Steals: 4 (Purvis 2, Adams, Vital).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CINCINNATIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Clark298-142-24-113020
Washington3011-182-20-82427
Caupain273-80-01-2617
Johnson292-50-00-2106
Evans300-30-01-5410
Cumberland215-92-20-21215
Jenifer150-10-00-1220
Scott100-02-41-2202
Moore91-22-20-0115
Totals20030-6010-127-33221182

Percentages: FG .500, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Washington 3-5, Cumberland 3-7, Clark 2-4, Johnson 2-4, Moore 1-1, Caupain 1-3, Evans 0-1, Jenifer 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 8 (16 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 4 (Clark 2, Caupain, Evans).

Turnovers: 8 (Washington 3, Caupain, Cumberland, Evans, Johnson, Moore).

Steals: 5 (Cumberland 4, Caupain).

Technical Fouls: None.

UConn2642—68
Cincinnati3448—82

A_13,428 (13,176).

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Washington scored a career-high 27 points, and Gary Clark had his fifth double-double of the season on Saturday as No. 14 Cincinnati used its front-line advantage and pulled away to an 82-68 victory over Connecticut, its 14th straight win.

The Bearcats (21-2, 10-0 American Athletic) never trailed while winning their 22nd in a row on their home court. They extended their longest overall winning streak in three years.

Washington had 13 of Cincinnati’s first 17 points as the Bearcats got the early advantage. Washington made a 3-pointer, and Clark had unguarded back-to-back 3s as Cincinnati pulled away at the start of the second half, leading by as many as 26 points.

Clark had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

Rodney Purvis scored 20 points for UConn (10-12, 5-5), which had won its last three games.

BIG PICTURE

Connecticut: The Huskies’ three-game winning streak was their longest of the season. They had pulled it off despite being limited to six scholarship players because of injuries.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats’ 22-game winning streak at home is their third-longest since their arena opened in 1989. They won 41 home games in a row from 1997-2000 and 25 straight from 1992-94.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A 57-55 come-from-behind win at Tulsa and the comfortable win over UConn should allow the Bearcats to at least hold their ground. Their No. 14 ranking is their highest of the season.

UP NEXT

The Huskies have a home rematch against South Florida on Wednesday. They beat the Bulls 81-69 on Jan. 25 for the second of their three straight wins.

The Bearcats host Central Florida on Wednesday. They have won all seven games in their series.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

Cincinnati’s Gary Clark (11) dunks in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut Huskies, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_114881082-cb23392af07947098be90e12928a2c63.jpgCincinnati’s Gary Clark (11) dunks in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut Huskies, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cincinnati’s Jacob Evans (1) shoots against Connecticut’s Christian Vital (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_114881082-976747f2365b43d2af0b171c6cb32f66.jpgCincinnati’s Jacob Evans (1) shoots against Connecticut’s Christian Vital (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cincinnati’s Troy Caupain (10) blocks a shot by Connecticut’s Amida Brimah (35) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_114881082-de9e049b049a49cb87889da96253c4f6.jpgCincinnati’s Troy Caupain (10) blocks a shot by Connecticut’s Amida Brimah (35) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

No. 14 CINCINNATI 82, UCONN 68

FG FT Reb
UCONN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Facey 31 1-8 0-0 1-4 1 1 2
Jackson 29 3-5 1-2 0-4 3 4 9
Brimah 34 6-12 4-6 3-5 0 1 16
Adams 31 3-9 2-2 1-4 5 2 8
Purvis 39 8-14 0-0 0-6 2 2 20
Vital 26 3-9 4-4 1-4 2 2 13
Enoch 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Durham 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Totals 200 24-57 11-14 6-27 14 14 68

Percentages: FG .421, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Purvis 4-7, Vital 3-8, Jackson 2-2, Adams 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 11 (9 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brimah 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Brimah 2, Enoch 2, Jackson 2, Vital 2, Adams, Facey, Purvis).

Steals: 4 (Purvis 2, Adams, Vital).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CINCINNATI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Clark 29 8-14 2-2 4-11 3 0 20
Washington 30 11-18 2-2 0-8 2 4 27
Caupain 27 3-8 0-0 1-2 6 1 7
Johnson 29 2-5 0-0 0-2 1 0 6
Evans 30 0-3 0-0 1-5 4 1 0
Cumberland 21 5-9 2-2 0-2 1 2 15
Jenifer 15 0-1 0-0 0-1 2 2 0
Scott 10 0-0 2-4 1-2 2 0 2
Moore 9 1-2 2-2 0-0 1 1 5
Totals 200 30-60 10-12 7-33 22 11 82

Percentages: FG .500, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Washington 3-5, Cumberland 3-7, Clark 2-4, Johnson 2-4, Moore 1-1, Caupain 1-3, Evans 0-1, Jenifer 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 8 (16 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 4 (Clark 2, Caupain, Evans).

Turnovers: 8 (Washington 3, Caupain, Cumberland, Evans, Johnson, Moore).

Steals: 5 (Cumberland 4, Caupain).

Technical Fouls: None.

UConn 26 42—68
Cincinnati 34 48—82

A_13,428 (13,176).

comments powered by Disqus