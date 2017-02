LEES CREEK — The East Clinton freshman boys basketball team defeated McClain 37-30 Friday night.

The Astros, 5-7 on the year, were led by Matt Hall who had 20 points and seven rebounds.

Gunner Neanover and Aiden Henson had six points each. Colten Vadnais scored three points and grabbed eight rebounds. Patrick Dotson scored two points.

East Clinton, a steadily improving team, coach Greg Roberts said, lost to McClain by 20 points in December.