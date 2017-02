LEES CREEK — The East Clinton reserve girls basketball team fought hard but came up short, 28-24, to the Miami Trace Panthers Saturday at the EC gym in South Central Ohio League play.

Miranda Beener led the Astros with 8 points and was a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. Kaitlin Durbin had 5 points and Paige Lilly scored 4.

Ratiff led the Panthers with 12 points.