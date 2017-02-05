Burnam sets WC record, finishes second in heptathlon at All-Ohio

GRANVILLE — Wilmington College’s men’s track and field team member Pierce Burnam competed at the All-Ohio Combined Events Championship hosted by Denison University Saturday and Sunday.

Of the offered events, Burnam competed in the heptathlon over the course of the two-day meet. His efforts in the seven events placed him second overall with a total of 4461 points, breaking his owner WC record by 85 points.

“Pierce had a really solid weekend,” said WC head coach Ron Combs. “He finished the second day really strong, winning two of the three events. In the 1000-meter run, he broke the All-Ohio heptathlon record by 12 seconds. He did a great job breaking his own school record for the second time this season.”

On Saturday:

• Burnam’s highest-place finish came from the high jump where he tied for second, clearing a height of 1.83m. In addition, Burnam snagged a fourth-place finish in both the 60-meter dash (7.51) and the long jump (5.85m), and a fifth-place finish in the shot put (9.97m)

• Burnam completed the first day of the meet with a total of 2401 points.

On Sunday:

• Burnam opened with a bang, finishing first in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.66.

• In the next event, the pole vault, he tied for fourth, clearing a height of 3.05-meters.

• In final event of the afternoon, the 1000-meter run, Burnam logged another first-place finish with a time of 2:40.50. This time was not only the winning time for the event, but a new meet record by more than 12 seconds.

• These finishes earned him a total of 2060 points for the day and 4461 points for the heptathlon in total.

The entire Fightin’ Quakers team is looking ahead to Saturday when they will compete in the Indoor All-Ohio meet hosted by Otterbein University.

