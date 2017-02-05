Blue Streaks dump struggling Quakers 93-76

The Wilmington College men’s basketball team allowed the first 11 points of the second half and fell to John Carroll Saturday, 93-76, Saturday in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Hermann Court’s Fred Raizk Arena.

“We didn’t react too well to the halftime break,” said Wilmington head coach K.C. Hunt. “We came out and made mistake after mistake. Literally a minute and 20 seconds into the half, and we are down 13. That was the ball game.

“We didn’t play well at all tonight. We played for about eight minutes. You are not going to beat anybody in this league if you are only going to play parts of the game. It is something that we have struggled with all season long and tonight was no different.”

With Wilmington in the danger zone with about five minutes remaining in the first half, trailing by 13, the Fightin’ Quakers found a burst of energy in the form of freshman Noah Chatman.

The forward scored 11 of WC’s 15 points during a 15-6 spurt that pulled the home team to within four at the half. He finished with his first career double-double on 20 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

“Obviously his stats were great, but Noah was one of those guys that competed every second he was out there,” said Hunt. “It’s fun to watch him grow as a player and a person. He has a chance to be a good one. Jordan (Jones) has brought some energy since he has been in the starting lineup. He has a bulldog mentality, which we definitely need, and he did some good things tonight.”

Junior Jordan Jones reached double figures for the second time this season, tying a career-high with 11 points. He added three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Sophomore Andrew Russell added 12 points and three rebounds for the Fightin’ Quakers.

Wilmington (8-13 overall, 3-11 OAC) travels to Otterbein 7 p.m. Wednesday.

SUMMARY

February 4, 2017

@Fred Summers Court

John Carroll 93 Wilmington 74

JC 43.50…..93

WC 39.37…..76

(93) JOHN CARROLL (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kucharewicz 8-0-2-18 Ludlow 1-1-2-5 Papich 2-0-0-4 Linane 7-1-4-19 Berger 3-1-0-7 Bidar 1-0-1-3 Williams 1-0-0-2 Vuyancih 1-0-2-4 Cirillo 2-0-3-7 Flannery 0-0-0-0 Kuchta 1-1-0-3 Csuhran 4-3-0-11 Fitzgerald 0-0-0-0 Smith 1-0-0-2 Newman 0-0-0-0 Caputo 4-0-0-8 Harden 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 36-7-14-93

(76) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Russell 4-0-4-12 Chatman 8-0-4-20 C. Jones 2-2-1-7 Iles 1-0-0-2 J. Jones 4-1-2-11 Patrick 1-1-0-3 Lewis 1-0-0-2 Smith 1-0-2-4 Greene 1-1-0-3 Pittman 2-0-0-4 Moore 2-0-2-6 Gilmore 0-0-0-0 Hansford 1-0-0-2 Frye 0-0-0-0 Dunson 0-0-0-0 Streiter 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 28-5-15-76

FIELD GOALS: JC 36-65 (Kucharewicz 8-12 Linane 7-12); WC 28-67 (Chatman 8-13)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: JC 7-14; WC 5-23

FREE THROWS: JC 14-29; WC 15-25 (Russell 4-4)

REBOUNDS: JC-46 (Kucharewicz 13); WC-37 (Chatman 13 Moore 4 Lewis 3 Russell 3 J. Jones 3)

ASSISTS: JC-13 (Linane 6); WC-13 (Smith 3 J. Jones 3 Iles 2 Patrick 2 Lewis 2)

STEALS: JC-5; WC-7 (J. Jones 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: JC-2; WC-4 (Russell 2)

TURNOVERS: JC-17; WC-16

