WHS girls erase early 10-0 deficit, win 50-41

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — After falling in a 10-0 hole, the Wilmington High School girls basketball team ran away from Washington 50-41 Saturday in South Central Ohio League action.

Wilmington improves to 15-5 overall and 10-3 in the SCOL.

The Blue Lions slip to 9-10, 6-8.

Washington’s Hannah Haithcock had 22 points for the Lady Blue Lions, 10 of those coming in the opening period as WSHS scored the first 10 points of the game.

Mya Jackson led all WHS scorers with 22 points, eight of those in the second quarter when the Lady Hurricane outscored the Lady Blue Lions 18-10.

After trailing 10-0 and 13-7 at the end of the first, Wilmington turned things around and held a 25-23 advantage at halftime.

Despite making just 4 of 10 free throws, the Lady ’Cane led 37-32 at the end of the third.

Jackson had seven points in the fourth quarter as Wilmington held on for the win. WHS was just 4 of 10 at the line in the fourth.

Faith Sanderson and Katlyn Jamiel both scored 11 for Wilmington. The two combined for five three-pointers — Jamiel with three and Sanderson with two.

SUMMARY

February 4, 2017

@Washington Senior High School

Wilmington 50 Washington 41

WIL 07.18.12.13…..50

WA 13.10.09.09…..41

(50) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 0-0-0-0 Jackson 9-2-2/6-22 Sanderson 3-2-3/5-11 K. Jamiel 3-3-2/3-11 Edingfield 0-0-2/6-2 Frisco 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 17-7-9/20-50

(41) WASHINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Burns 0-0-0-0 Garrison 1-0-2/2-4 Taylor 0-0-0-0 Hines 0-0-0-0 Wallace 1-0-1/2-3 Woods 0-0-4/6-4 Conger 2-1-0-5 Jenkins 1-1-0-3 H. Haithcock 9-0-4/5-22. TOTALS 14-2-11/15-41

