Wilmington College women stumble at JCU 74-71

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team missed seven of its last eight free throws, and missed a game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer, and fell to John Carroll, 74-71, Saturday at the DeCarlo Center.

“A lot of players played well, we just missed a really good look at the end to tie,” said Wilmington head coach Jerry Scheve. “Our point guard, Ashley Andracki, played four minutes today in foul trouble. We really missed her today.”

Leading by nine with six minutes remaining, Wilmington went cold as the Blue Streaks scored 12 straight to claim the lead.

Back-to-back baskets by sophomore Mackenzie Campbell allowed WC to regain its advantage. Wilmington looked to add to its advantage with a little more than a minute remaining as senior Mary Moyer secured the rebound off a three-point miss. However, she was called for a foul – on the rebound – four seconds later.

John Carroll took advantage by taking the lead, and then added to its advantage on a 30-foot three-pointer with 18 seconds remaining.

Campbell halved the WC deficit, and after JCU split a pair of free throws, Wilmington had life. But its looks didn’t fall at the buzzer.

Campbell led the way with 21 points and six rebounds, while junior Emily Harman added 12 points and three rebounds. Hooper tabulated 11 points and five rebounds to round out Wilmington’s double-figure scorers.

Wilmington scored the first 11 points of the game and was living comfortably until JCU started to chip away in the second quarter. A three-pointer by junior Savannah Hooper at the halftime buzzer gave the Fightin’ Quakers a five-point lead.

It was a lead that ballooned to 10 with one-minute remaining in the third quarter. However, WC missed four straight free throws in the quarter that would have enabled them to extend the lead.

Wilmington (14-7 overall, 10-4 OAC) falls back into a second-place tie with Baldwin Wallace.

SUMMARY

February 4, 2017

@DeCarlo Center, JCU

John Carroll 74 Wilmington 71

WC 15.22.22.12…..71

JC 10.22.20.22…..74

(71) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jefferson 3-0-1-7 Andracki 0-0-0-0 Campbell 10-0-1-21 Harman 5-0-2-12 Moyer 2-0-4-8 Murphy 0-0-0-0 Hooper 4-3-0-11 Ritz 2-2-0-6 Smith 0-0-0-0 Tabor 1-1-3-6. TOTALS 27-6-11-71

(74) JOHN CARROLL (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sprecher 3-2-3-11 Steiner 2-1-0-5 Spahar 6-2-3-17 Graham 0-0-2-2 Pryor 6-0-3-15 Spear 2-1-0-5 Adelman 6-0-1-13 Rogers 3-0-0-6. TOTALS 28-6-12-74

FIELD GOALS: WC 27-62 (Campbell 10-16) Harman 5-7); JC 28-61 (Adelman 6-9 Spahar 6-12)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: WC 6-16 (Hooper 3-5); JC 6-15

FREE THROWS: WC 11-19 (Moyer 4-4); JC 12-16

REBOUNDS: WC-44 (Moyer 8 Campbell 6 Tabor 6 Hooper 5 Jefferson 4 Harman 3 Smith 3; JC-28 (Adelman 8)

ASSISTS: WC-13 (Moyer 4 Jeffferson 2 Campbell 2 Smith 2 Tabor 2); JC-13 (Spahar 8)

STEALS: WC-0; JC-7 (Pryor 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: WC-1; JC-4

TURNOVERS: WC-16; JC-9

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-4.jpg